Recap: John Tonje's 27 points Help No.18 Wisconsin Pummel Nebraska

However, the work the Badgers had put in over the last three days on the defensive end made the biggest difference.

Save for 10 minutes in the first half where it couldn’t buy a bucket, the Badgers (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) were their usual dominant offensive self in shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and averaging 1.203 points per possession.

Too spread out and committing too many fouls its last time on the court, No.18 Wisconsin shored up its defense to deliver an 83-55 victory over struggling Nebraska at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon.

MADISON, Wis. – Back on its home floor was apparently the medicine needed to cure what had ailed Wisconsin’s defense.

Wisconsin’s defense had took noticeable strides since December’s three-game losing streak, only to see itself failing to cut down driving lanes, pressuring low-post defenders, and chasing ball handlers in Tuesday’s 85-83 loss at UCLA.

Those problems were a thing of the past at least for one afternoon. UW held Nebraska (12-8, 2-7) to 33.9 percent shooting and .797 points per possession.

The Badgers had four instances holding Nebraska without a point on three consecutive possessions in the opening half, including one run of seven consecutive stops. Only once did the Huskers make three consecutive attempts, coming midway through the second half when the Wisconsin lead ballooned to 22.

Seniors Brice Williams and Juwan Gary – the Huskers’ top two scorers at 18.5 and 12.5 points per game, respectively – were boxed in throughout the afternoon. Williams committed four turnovers and needed 12 shots to score his team-high 11 points. Gary had averaged 14.4 points over his last nine games and had a career-high 27 points Thursday against USC but finished with five points on 2-for-12.

Former Badgers guard Connor Essegian had eight points on 3-for-10 shooting (2-for-7 3FG).

All three players were lapped in scoring by Nebraska native John Tonje’s 27 points, as well as double-digit efforts from John Blackwell (14) and Kamari McGee (11).

Wisconsin’s offense went through ebbs and flows during the first half. The Badgers led by as many as 17 entering the first media timeout, nearly gave it all back over the next 10 minutes as Nebraska cut the lead to three, and regained a flow to lead by 12 at the break.

Tonje had a hand in both runs, scoring eight on UW’s 19-2 run to open the half and his other seven in the first half a 16-7 run over the final 5:08.

That latter run was kickstarted by the bench, as freshman Jack Janicki’s steal and slam and McGee’s two three-pointers provided the boost.

Losing six straight games, the Huskers got no closer than 11 in the second half.

What it means: A quick pit spot between two-game road trips, Wisconsin was the dominant team for 30 out of the 40 minutes. More importantly, the Badgers showed they have the potential to be an above-average defensive team.

Star of the game: Nebraska never recruited Tonje despite the North Omaha native averaging a Nebraska Class A state-best 23.8 points his high school senior season. Oops. Tonje was critical to the offense in the first half and delivered poster dunks in the second half that kept the crowd energized.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin continues to chew up the Huskers’ three-point defense. Entering the game averaging 10.8 made 3FGs per game on 37.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc in the last nine meetings with the Huskers, the Badgers finished 17-for-37 from the perimeter.

Reason to be Concerned: Wisconsin can’t seem to keep the pedal pressed down. Wisconsin wasted no time jumping on Nebraska, executing a 19-2 start over the first five-plus minutes that was equal parts efficient offense and suffocating defense. Tonje and Blackwell combined for the first 16 points while Nolan Winter added a three-pointer, a run that saw the offense make seven consecutive shots and five straight three-pointers.

Nebraska had no such luck, a cold beginning that yielded more turnovers (three) than buckets (1-for-7).

The Badgers followed that stretch by going 2 of 14, including four turnovers in an eight-minute stretch. UW never lost its lead (Nebraska couldn’t cut it closer than three) but it marked the fourth straight game the Badgers have seen a lead of at least nine evaporate.

Don’t overlook: Although held to eight points or less for the fifth time in the last six games, Winter (six points) contributed to multiple areas with a team-high-tying seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, a steal, and no turnovers.

What’s next: Wisconsin heads out for its third two-game road trip of the season when it faces Maryland on Wednesday night. After playing the easiest-rated nonconference schedule in the country (364th), the Terrapins (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) have started to adjust to conference play, winning five of their last six with consecutive road victories over Illinois and Indiana. Maryland’s starters scored 77 of its 79 points in Sunday’s two-point win over Indiana, including the game-winning three-pointer from Rodney Rice (23 points) with 7.5 seconds left.

UW has won five of the last six meetings in the series, including two of the last three in College Park. The tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.