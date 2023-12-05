Better Know A Badger – 2024 three-star outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger
MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come
After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 21 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.
Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the outside linebacker position, we look at the upcoming signing of Sioux Falls (SD) Jefferson linebacker Thomas Heiberger and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Heiberger registered 44 tackles, six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and one interception his junior season, earning an all-state selection for a team that went 12-0 and won the state championship.
“Senior year was great,” Heiberger said. “We’re coming off a big year with a state championship last year and we lost a lot of talent. We had some guys, including myself, step up in a leadership role this year. My season was also up and down. I had some nagging injuries that were bothering me throughout the course of the year, but I thought I gave everything I could. That’s all you can do your senior year.”
Recruiting Competition
The fourth commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Heiberger committed to the Badgers over Power-Five offers from Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Purdue, Stanford, Texas Tech, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Washington.
Recruiting Story
