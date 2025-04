2027 Racine wideout Bryce Austin stopped by Madison for a spring practice. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound receiver had been on campus before for a game-day visit, but he got a more intimate look at the inner workings of the program this time around, and lauded the liveliness of the session he saw.

“It was a very good environment to be in. Everybody had a whole bunch of energy. It was just electric," he told BadgerBlitz.com.