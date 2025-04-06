Premium content
Badgers Forward Austin Rapp Ready to Follow in Frank Kaminsky's Footsteps
MADISON, Wis. - Austin Rapp grew up a college basketball junkie in Melbourne, Australia, always flipping through games to find players who inspired him enough to model his game after.

One of the players the 6-10 forward gravitated to was Wisconsin center Frank Kaminsky, who dominated college basketball during the 2014-15 season on his way to sweeping national player of the year honors

"When you see guys like you can play similarly like, shooting pick-and-pop threes, you draw to it," Rapp told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've watched their games and try to take things from them, and he was a guy that I used to watch all the time. Whenever they were on TV, I made sure I was tuning it because he was a hell of a player as a pick-and-pop five man."

Maybe it was apropos then that Rapp not only announced his transfer to Wisconsin on the 10-year anniversary of Kaminsky's 20-point, 11-rebound victory over No.1 Kentucky in the 2015 national semifinals, but he did it on the former All-American's 32nd birthday.

