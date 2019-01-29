This past weekend, two of the best to ever wear the Cardinal and White had a chance to reconnect and share some old memories as Raymer's son, 2020 lineman Mason Raymer , participated in the Badgers' junior day.

Former Wisconsin offensive linemen Cory Ramer and Joe Rudolph helped lay the foundation for what is now traditionally one of the top college football position groups in the entire country.

"My dad said it was a walk down memory lane," Mason Raymer told BadgerBlitz.com. "He loved meeting up with Coach Rudolph and seeing him after a long time - talking about the good old days and how much Wisconsin has changed since they went there.

"Coach (Paul) Chryst loved meeting my dad and we got to see my dad's Hall of Fame plaque. He loved being able to take me to Wisconsin and share his favorite memories of his Badgers days."

A 6-foot-4, 285-pound junior from Loudoun Valley High School in Virginia, Raymer enjoyed being on the same campus where his father was recognized as an unanimous first-team All-American at center in 1994.

"The visit was amazing and I loved Wisconsin," Mason Raymer said. "It would be my first choice to play football there and follow in my dad's footsteps. On the visit we started at the McClain Center and then met up with Coach Rudolph and we got a chance to go into the film room and watch a quick clip about Wisconsin.

"After that we dispersed into our positions and talked about what it would be like to be a part of the team as a lineman and what their schedule looked like. After that we got to meet up with the tutors who support the Wisconsin football team through the school year. Then we toured the locker room, which was so sweet, and we got to try on the jerseys and take some pictures.

"After that we had a nutrition presentation to listen to and then we ended the tour at the Kohl Center where Wisconsin played Northwestern and got the win. It was awesome to see all the students there to support the Badgers."

UW currently has four offensive linemen - Ben Barten, Dylan Barrett, Trey Wedig and Jack Nelson - committed in the 2020 class. But Raymer is hoping he'll have an opportunity with the Badgers at some point down the road.

"The feedback from Coach Rudolph was awesome," Raymer said. "He said I’ve got quick feet and he would possibly turn me into a guard or center. He liked my game film and he will come to Valley in the spring to visit me

"I’m not 100 percent sure how interested they are in me but I would love to go there."

Outside of Wisconsin, Raymer, who is also a standout lacrosse player, is hearing from a handful of schools closer to home on the East Coast.

"I am going on visits to James Madison, Richmond, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Wake Forest, Princeton, Columbia and I already went to Kent State," Raymer said. "I’ve been to Kent State for a game in the fall and a junior day. Hopefully some other schools show up on my radar."