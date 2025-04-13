Badgers working to get an official from DL Jermaine Polk after recent offer

Wisconsin joined the race for Jermaine Polk, a 2026 defensive lineman from Ohio, on Saturday.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior from St. Francis DeSales picked up a scholarship from the Badgers during an unofficial visit this weekend.
MADISON, Wis. — Three takeaways from Saturday's practice.
MADISON - Wisconsin's defense excels as injuries continue to rack up on the offensive side of the ball for the Badgers.
MADISON — What stood out from Wisconsin's 10th practice of the spring.
Following is a third look at what a perfect class for the Wisconsin Badgers could look like in the '26 recruiting cycle.
