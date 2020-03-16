MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team won 21 games during the 2019-20 season, but it’s a reasonable expectation that the Badgers would have won more, maybe even nine more.

Winners of eight straight games and one of the Big Ten’s tri-champions in the regular season, the Badgers – ranked 18th in the country – were about to head to Indianapolis as the No.1 seed in the conference tournament when college basketball’s remaining four weeks of the season were canceled due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

So instead of adding to their haul, the Badgers will have to settle for a season in which they overcame tremendous adversity to deliver the 19th regular season Big Ten championship in school history.

Putting a cap on the season, and to try and quench our thirst for March basketball, BadgerBlitz will rank UW’s 21 wins from last to first in a three-part series. For our list, we considered when the victory came, who the win was against, where the victory happened and the overall importance of the victory.

