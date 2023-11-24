In Luke Fickell's first offseason with the Badgers, Wisconsin added 15 scholarship athletes via the transfer portal. That group has had mixed results throughout the 2023 regular season. The portal is set to officially reopen on Dec. 4 and stay unlocked for 30 days - 15 less than the previous cycle. With that theme in mind, BadgerBlitz.com ranked Wisconsin's transfer portal needs based on position.

NO. 1: DEFENSIVE LINE

Wisconsin defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Reason why: There's no bigger position of need for the Badgers this offseason than the defensive line, a group that has been largely mediocre in 2023. Wisconsin needs impact players up front in order to compete at a higher level, but every school in the country will be scouring this aisle in the transfer portal store. The reality is there just aren't many quality defensive linemen who become available. UW is off to an early start with an offer to Joey Slackman, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound tackle from Penn. Rodas Johnson (400 snaps this season), Gio Paez (331) and Isaiah Mullens (has not played) are on their way out, but the group should return arguably its top player in James Thompson Jr. (358), as well as Ben Barten (231), Curt Neal (201), Darian Varner (121) and Cade McDonald (63). Freshman Jamel Howard will be relied up to contribute in Year 2 with the program, but UW is expected to be very active at this position.

Potential Spring Depth Position First-team Second-team DE Curt Neal Cade McDonald NT Ben Barten Jamel Howard DE James Thompson Jr. Darian Varner

NO. 2: TIGHT ENDS

Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Reason why: Wisconsin's tight ends were largely non-existent in 2023. Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach left the team just prior to fall camp, while Cam Large, Jack Pugh and Cole Dakovich have yet to play a snap in 2023. With that, position coach Nate Letton has leaned on true freshman Tucker Ashcraft, converted fullback Riley Nowakowski and veteran Hayden Rucci. Those three have combined for 20 catches in Phil Longo's air raid offense. Wisconsin can offer immediate and significant playing time to tight end options in the portal this offseason. Pairing a high-end transfer (or two) with Ashcraft, Nowakowski and freshman Grant Stec could get the position group back on track in 2024. Pugh potentially returning could also be an added bonus.

Potential Spring Depth Position First-team Second-team Third-team TE Riley Nowakowski Tucker Ashcraft Jack Pugh

NO. 3: RUNNING BACKS