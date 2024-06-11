After two big recruiting weekends, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what visitors are most and least likely to commit, and ranks all 14.

No. 14: Defensive end Kade Pietrzak

Top 4: Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin Official visits: Wisconsin (May 31), Oklahoma (June 7) The Word: Kade Pietrzak, a three-star prospect from North Dakota, is likely Wisconsin's top priority on the defensive line in the 2025 class. UW and Oklahoma are the two schools to watch in his recruitment, but Nebraska and Kansas State are also in his top group. Coming off an official with the Sooners this past weekend, OU is now the FutureCast favorite to land Pietrzak.

No. 13: Cornerback Tre Poteat

Schools to watch: Tennessee and Wisconsin Official visits: Wisconsin (May 31), Tennessee (June 21) The Word: Tennessee has been the perceived leader for in-state standout Tre Poteat for much of the spring. That may still be the case, but Wisconsin feels it made up some serious ground with the four-star prospect during his official with the Badgers. If Poteat doesn't commit to the Volunteers later this month, it will be good news for UW.

No. 12: Defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque