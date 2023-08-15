Ranking Wisconsin's offensive position groups by depth
MADISON — Depth across the board at nearly every position is a big reason why Wisconsin is expected to contend for a Big Ten West title in 2023.
With that theme in mind, BadgerBlitz.com ranked each offensive position's depth from strongest to weakest after watching eight fall training camp practices.
No. 1: Wide receivers
Reason why: The Badgers have a loaded group of wide receivers, and wide receivers coach Mike Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo want to have a rotation of six.
At last glance, Wisconsin's top six at the positions included Chimere Dike, USC transfer C.J. Willams, Skyler Bell (slot), Keontez Lewis, Oklahoma State Bryson Green and Cincinnati transfer Will Pauling (slot). Others like sophomore Vinny Anthony, redshirt freshmen Chris Brooks Jr. and Tommy McIntosh and Cincinnati transfer Quincy Burroughs have also flashed. But there are only so many snaps to go around.
It's a good problem for Wisconsin to have, but Brown and Longo have some tough decisions to make. Some talented players will need to be willing to wait their turn.
No. 2: Offensive line
Reason why: It's unclear what the starting unit will look like on Sept. 2, but offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. has raved about his depth since the spring.
The first-team line in the eight fall camp practices reporters watched consisted of Jack Nelson (left tackle), Joe Huber (left guard), Tanor Bortolini (center), Michael Furtney/Trey Wedig (right guard) and Riley Mahlman (right tackle).
The second group generally included Nolan Rucci (left tackle), Joe Brunner (left guard), Jake Renfro (center), J.P. Benzschawel (right guard) and Wedig (right tackle).
"The whole second group... I have had a lot worse second groups (in my career)," Bicknell said.
How the first-team line looks to start the season depends on Renfro, a transfer from Cincinnati. He started the spring with the first-team offense but suffered a stress fracture in his leg in the first week. He was easing his way back into action to start training camp.
Assuming Renfro is the starting center, Bortolini would presumably move back to left guard. That would leave Huber, Furtney and Wedig competing for the right guard spot. If Bortolini stays at center, that would leave Huber at left guard and Furtney/Wedig competing at right guard.
Regardless of how it shakes out, Bicknell could play six or seven linemen in games this season. He has used rotations, particularly at guard, in the past.
No. 3: Running back
Reason why: Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi are 1A and 1B, respectively.
Allen rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two collegiate seasons, while Mellusi has been effective when healthy. He amassed more than 1,000 yards with seven scores in 2021 and 2022 combined.
The third running back spot was a big question ahead of fall training camp, but redshirt sophomore Jackson Acker and redshirt freshman Cade Yacamelli have shown that they're capable of producing when needed. Longo on Saturday said he plans to use three running backs this season and that his usage of Acker/Yacamelli may hinge on in-game situations.
"Both have excelled in different areas," Longo said. "Yac does some really good things. Jackson does some really good things."
No. 4: Quarterbacks
Yes, Wisconsin has improved significantly at quarterback since the end of last season. But that doesn’t make it one of the offense's top three deepest position groups.
The Badgers have a reliable starter in sixth-year SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai, who completed 66.8% of his passes for 7,152 yards (third in program history) with 72 touchdowns (first in program history) to 22 interceptions over the last two seasons. Behind him, though, they lack game experience.
Mississippi State transfer Braedyn Locke, who's expected to be Mordecai's backup, didn’t play at all as a true freshman. Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers (one game) and Myles Burkett (two games) got a few mop-up snaps last year.
No. 5: Tight ends
Clay Cundiff medically retired from football, and Jack Eschenbach left the program before fall camp (reason unknown).
Those two departures left the Badgers with one veteran tight end (Hayden Rucci) and several players who haven’t played much (if at all) at the collegiate level. That group includes Jack Pugh (redshirt sophomore), Riley Nowakowski (redshirt junior), J.T. Seagraves (redshirt freshman), Cole Dakovich (redshirt junior), Tucker Ashcraft (true freshman) and Angel Toombs (true freshman walk-on). Cam Large, a redshirt senior, is still recovering from an injury.
Rucci, Pugh and Nowakowski, a former fullback, were UW's top three tight ends in the practices reporters watched. Ashcraft seemed to be coming along quickly, getting reps with the second-team offense.
Perhaps everyone will think differently of this position group by the end of the season. Right now, though, it's hard to know what to expect.
