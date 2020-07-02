No. 1: Cornerbacks

Faion Hicks is expected to be a leader on Wisconsin's defense in 2020. (Darren Lee)

Reason why: After a few solid recruiting classes, cornerback is now a veteran position group in 2020 that certainly doesn't lack numbers. Caesar Williams, Faion Hicks, Deron Harrell and Rachad Wildgoose all saw valuable time the past two seasons. They'll be pushed by Donte Burton, Semar Mevlin, Alex Smith and Dean Engram this fall. Key recruiting class: The 2018 class of Burton, Smith and Wildgoose helped solidify this group.

No. 2: Defensive line

Isaiahh Loudermilk returns for his final season at Wisconsin.

Reason why: Defensive line looked a lot better with a healthy Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk at end last fall. Those two are back as starters on the outside, with Matt Henningsen, Isaiah Mullens, Boyd Dietzen and Rodas Johnson all competing for reps behind them. The Badgers should also be strong on the inside if Bryson Williams returns from a leg injury. Regardless, Keanu Benton was great as a true freshman in 2019 and Gio Paez is another big body who could see a few reps this fall. Key recruiting class: We haven't seen two of the three play just yet, but the 2019 group of Benton, Paez and Johnson has a chance to be very good.

No. 3: Safeties