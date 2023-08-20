MADISON — MADISON — Depth across the board at nearly every position is a big reason why Wisconsin is expected to contend for a Big Ten West title in 2023. With that theme in mind, BadgerBlitz.com ranked Wisconsin’s defensive position groups by depth after watching nine fall training camp practices.

No. 1: Safety

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (BadgerBlitz.com) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Reason why: This is the strongest position group on the defense and arguably the strongest on the team. The Badgers have a star in the making in junior Hunter Wohler and reliable veteran starters in senior Kamo'i Latu and sixth-year senior Travian Blaylock. Sophomore Austin Brown could have a breakout season, and redshirt sophomore Preston Zachman put himself in the mix with a strong camp. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Colin Hitschler have to feel really good about this group from top to bottom.

No. 2: Inside linebackers

Wisconsin inside linebacker Jake Chaney (BadgerBlitz.com) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Reason why: The Badgers have three starters at this position. Fifth-year senior Maema Njongmeta, who's appeared on several preseason award watchlists, led UW in tackles (95) and finished second in tackles for a loss (11.5) en route to third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. His 89.8 Pro Football Focus Grade was second among Big Ten linebackers. Iowa's Jack Campbell, selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, finished with a 91.9 grade. Junior Jake Chaney played 269 defensive snaps over 12 games (two starts) last season. The junior recorded 39 tackles, including four a loss of yards, with one sack, one interception and one pass breakup. Redshirt junior Jordan Turner recorded 68 tackles (five for a loss) over 13 games (11 starts) in 2022. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. Tressel showed some packages throughout camp that included Njongmeta, Chaney and Turner on the field together.

No. 3: Outside linebackers

Wisconsin outside linebacker C.J. Goetz (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Reason why: Do the Badgers have one outside linebacker capable of dominating like Nick Herbig? Maybe not. But they have plenty of talent and a variety of skill sets throughout this group. C.J. Goetz is back for a sixth year, while Darryl Peterson, Kaden Johnson and T.J. Bollers expect to take steps forward. Michigan State transfer Jeff Pietrowski Jr. also figures to have a big role and could be a crucial part of UW's production at this position if he can recapture his form from 2021. That season, he recorded 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss (third on the team), 5.5 sacks (second on the team) and three forced fumbles (second in the Big Ten). He missed almost all of the 2022 season with an ankle injury. Expect plenty of rotating here, with Tressel mixing and matching based on situations.

No. 4: Defensive line

Wisconsin defensive end Rodas Johnson (BadgerBlitz.com) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Reason why: Much like the outside linebacker group, the Badgers have a collection of reliable players who have different strengths across the defensive line. Sixth-year senior Isaiah Mullens, fifth-year senior Gio Paez and possibly redshirt freshman Curtis Neal will be used as interior linemen. Fifth-year senior Rodas Johnson, redshirt junior James Thompson Jr. and Temple transfer Darian Varner figure to be the top three defensive ends. Redshirt junior Ben Barten may be in the mix as well. If Varner provides the playmaking punch the Badgers expect from him, this group will move up these rankings by the end of the season. He recorded 35 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss (fourth in the AAC) and 7.5 sacks (third in the AAC) en route to first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors last season.

No. 5: Cornerback

Boston College transfer Jason Maitre (USA Today) (USAToday Sports)