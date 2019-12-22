With the decade coming to a close and Wisconsin set to play in its 18th consecutive bowl game on Jan. 1 against Oregon in the Rose Bowl, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at UW's post-season appearances from 2010 to 2019. In order to rank all nine games, BadgerBlitz.com took into account the final outcome, as well as the bowl prestige and competition of each game.

No. 9 Capital One Bowl: South Carolina, 34 Wisconsin 24 (Jan. 1, 2014)

South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw completed 22 of 25 passes for 312 yards and was responsible for five total touchdowns in the win over Wisconsin. Melvin Gordon and James White both rushed for over 100 yards, but quarterback Joel Stave left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. At the time, this was the Badgers' fourth straight bowl loss.

No. 8 Rose Bowl: Stanford 20, Wisconsin 14 (January 1, 2013)

Despite an 8-5 record, Wisconsin was the champion of the Big Ten and faced off against Stanford in the Rose Bowl. With Barry Alvarez on the sidelines, Montee Ball rushed for 100 yards and his FBS-record 83rd touchdown, but the Badgers were shut out in the second half. Curt Phillips went 10 for 16 for 83 yards passing and threw a costly interception down the stretch.

No. 7 Rose Bowl: Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38 (January 2, 2012)

In the highest-scoring Rose Bowl ever played, Oregon outlasted a Russell Wilson-led Wisconsin squad that was no stranger to heart-breaking losses that season. For the Ducks, Darron Thomas passed for three touchdowns and De'Anthony Thomas found the end zone on runs of 91 and 64 yards.

No. 6 Rose Bowl: TCU 21, Wisconsin 19 (January 1, 2011)

TCU capped off a perfect 13-0 season with a thrilling win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. Scott Tolzien went 12 of 21 for 159 yards for the Badgers and Montee Ball rushed for 132 yards and a late score for the Big Ten co-champion Badgers. But Frogs' linebacker Tank Carder batted down a two-point conversion pass attempt with 2 minutes to play to seal the victory.

No. 5 Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin 35, Miami 3 (December 27, 2018)

Jonathan Taylor, the game MVP, rushed 27 times for 205 yards and a touchdown as Wisconsin routed Miami in New York. Jack Coan, who helped the Badgers rack up 406 total yards, started his fifth game of the season and burned his redshirt against the Hurricanes. It was the second time in as many years the two programs met in a bowl game.

No. 4 Holiday Bowl: Wisconsin 23, USC 21 (December 30, 2015)

Rafael Gaglianone’s third field goal of the game, a 29-yarder with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, helped Wisconsin defeat USC, 23-21. Wisconsin cornerback Sojourn Shelton intercepted Cody Kessler with 1:44 left to seal the victory. This was Paul Chryst's first bowl win as head coach at UW.

No. 3 Cotton Bowl: Wisconsin 26, Western Michigan 16 (January 2, 2017)

P.J. Fleck brought an undefeated Western Michigan team into AT&T Stadium. But Wisconsin, led by by game MVP Troy Fumagalli, was too much on both sides of the ball for the MAC champion. The Badgers, who finished with 11 wins for the fourth time in seven seasons, were led by senior quarterback Bart Houston, who was 11 of 12 for 159 yards.

No. 2 Outback Bowl: Wisconsin 34, Auburn 31 (OT) (January 1, 2015)

With Gary Andersen en route to Oregon State, Barry Alvarez, who coached in the Outback Bowl, was carried off the field one last time at Wisconsin. A 25-yard field goal in overtime by Rafael Gaglianone helped the Badgers cap the victory. But before that, Melvin Gordon, in his final game at UW, finished with 251 yards on 7.4 yards a carry and three touchdowns.

No. 1 Orange Bowl: Wisconsin 34, Miami 24 (December 30, 2017)

