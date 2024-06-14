Wisconsin football has an absolutely loaded schedule this fall. With the additions of four of the former Pac 12's finest programs, essentially every school in the conference has a schedule littered with marquee matchups. But if the additions of teams such as Oregon and USC weren't enough — both of whom the Badgers play this fall — Wisconsin also has an out-of-conference showdown with Alabama scheduled for high noon on Sept. 14. Five of the Badgers' opponents could feasibly start the season ranked in the AP Top 25. Long story short, the Badgers have no shortage of big-time games and stacked teams to line up against in 2024. With kickoff just under 80 days away, here's Wisconsin's opponents ranked from worst to best:

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of the better gunslingers the Badgers must face this fall. (USA Today Sports)

Advertisement

No. 12: South Dakota

This is an easy one. South Dakota is an FCS school, and represents the customary cakewalk that most power conference teams schedule. The Badgers didn't play an FCS team last season, but in their last tilt with an FCS school they demolished Illinois State 38-0 to start the 2022 season. That's not to say FCS teams don't beat FBS teams. In fact, over the past decade, there's been an average of about nine FCS-FBS upsets each year. The only Big Ten team to fall to an FCS foe in the past decade, however, is Northwestern — twice. And last season, FCS teams only won three games against FBS competition. Regardless, South Dakota is one of the most interesting FCS schools Wisconsin could play. The Coyotes are coming off their best season since the mid-1980s, finishing 10-3 and making a run to the elite eight of the FCS playoffs. Regardless, this is by far and away the easiest game on the Badgers schedule and one they should have no problem dominating from start to finish.

No. 11: Western Michigan

Wisconsin's opener will come against the Western Michigan Broncos of the MAC. The Badgers kicked off last season against a MAC foe as well, topping Buffalo 38-17. Much like the Bulls were a season ago, Western Michigan is a program in transition as they enter year two under head coach Lance Taylor, who guided them to a 4-8 record last season. The Broncos have an experienced offense and return their backfield from a season ago with quarterback Hayden Wolff and tailback Jalen Buckley. Wolff struggled last season, but Buckley cracked 1,000 yards rushing on 5.3 yards-per-carry with 10 touchdowns. What's more, each projected starter on Western Michigan's offensive line has at least four years of college experience. Still, the Broncos are a middling MAC program expected to finish in the middle of the conference this fall. Wisconsin should have little trouble in Week 1.

No. 10: Purdue

Is this the year Wisconsin's two decade-long winning streak over the Boilermakers ends? It appears extremely unlikely. Purdue struggled mightily in Ryan Walters' first season as skipper in West Lafayette, and it's hard to be optimistic for year two. Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card returns for another year, but he didn't give the Boilermaker faithful much to look forward to in 2024. What's more, Purdue lost its top four pass-catchers to the transfer portal, including the dynamic Deion Burks. Not only does that reflect poorly on Card, it means the Boilermakers will need to essentially start from scratch with their passing game, which already left much to be desired in 2023. With this game in the friendly confines of Camp Randall, this could wind up being a laugher for Wisconsin.

No. 9: Northwestern

The Wildcats handed Wisconsin its most embarrassing loss of the season last year, a lackadaisical 24-10 defeat at home. It's hard to see that happening again in 2024, even as the Northwestern gets to host the Badgers this fall — although "host" may be a strong word considering the game will be played in a makeshift stadium on the school's lacrosse and soccer fields. While the Wildcats return lots of offensive production in the form of their leading rusher and top three receivers, quarterback is a massive question mark in Evanston. Presumed starter Brendan Sullivan high-tailed it to Iowa this spring, leaving Ryan Hilinski, Jack Lausch and Mississippi State transfer Mike Wright to battle for the job. Wright is the most experienced of the bunch but is coming off an up-and-down season for the Bulldogs. Lausch has flashed some talent in the past but is largely unproven. Hilinski is entering his fourth year with the program and hasn't been able to hold down the starting job to this point. Northwestern is usually feisty, and head coach David Braun's 8-5 debut season was unbelievable considering many picked the Wildcats to be one of the worst teams in the country following Pat Fitzgerald's unceremonious exit. Still, Northwestern has a glaring hole at quarterback that should allow most teams worth their salt to beat them.

No. 8: Minnesota

It was close between Minnesota and Northwestern, as both teams have equally lackluster quarterback situations. Minnesota will be a slightly tougher foe, however, because of the talent of their returning weapons on offense. With Athan Kaliakmanis having transferred to Rutgers in the offseason, Minnesota will likely rely on the arm of FCS transfer Max Brosmer from New Hampshire. He's coming off an excellent season — 3,464 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions — but will that translate to the Big Ten? That's a lot to ask, especially with how brutal this conference is now. The Gophers do return some dangerous offensive pieces. Tailback Darius Taylor broke onto the scene as a true freshman last season and piled up 799 yards rushing on a healthy 5.8 yards-per-carry. He's a legitimate talent. Wide receiver Daniel Jackson, meanwhile, is also back after an 831-yard, eight-touchdown season. Minnesota has some definite playmakers, but it remains to be seen how potent its offense will be with an FCS transfer at signal caller.

No. 7: Rutgers

Again, it's close between Rutgers and Minnesota. There's a few factors that should make the Scarlet Knights a slightly tougher test for Wisconsin, however. For starters, the Badgers get to host Minnesota but need to travel to Rutgers. What's more, Rutgers' quarterback situation is more promising than the Gophers', ironically because the former Minnesota gunslinger Kaliakmanis followed his offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to Jersey. Kaliakmanis isn't an elite Big Ten quarterback, but he has experience in the conference and has a good enough arm and legs to make plays and keep his team in the game. The Scarlet Knights as a whole, meanwhile, are coming off their first bowl-eligible season in head coach Greg Schiano's tenure. Slowly but surely, Rutgers is becoming a respectable opponent in the Big Ten.

No. 6: Nebraska

The buzz around the Huskers' football team is quite palpable this offseason. As head coach Matt Rhule enters year two in Lincoln, Nebraska has gained some serious momentum. Flipping the top quarterback in the 2024 class from Georgia, Dylan Raiola, certainly helped. A brand new football facility also helps. But the Huskers will still have to prove they can conquer their maddening, turnover-and-special-teams-driven demons that've plagued them for the better part of a decade. Raiola appears to be the favorite to start, and he'll have some weapons — namely dynamic Wake Forest transfer wideout Jahmal Banks — to work with. The Huskers also had a surprisingly stingy defense a year ago, and return many of that unit's key cogs including defensive back Isaac Gifford and linebacker Javin Wright. Raiola is obviously the X-factor, but the Huskers could be a tough squad this fall.

No. 5: Iowa

Without fail, Iowa is always a tough matchup for the Badgers. Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz may be the antithesis of the direction modern college football is headed, but his grind-it-out style and reliably impenetrable defense are the reason why Iowa football has remained a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten. Wisconsin will have to travel to the hostile Kinnick Stadium, and the game is sandwiched between tilts with Penn State and Oregon. That's one of the most brutal three-game stretches in the country this fall. Quarterback Cade McNamara returns, and it's safe to assume the defense will be stout once again. This will be a huge game for the Badgers, who will be looking to snap a two-game loosing streak to the Hawkeyes.

No. 4: USC

USC now faces life without Caleb Williams, but the man slated to assume his role as star gunslinger appears, at least on paper, more than capable. Trojans' projected starter Miller Moss was a Rivals150 high four-star recruit in the class of 2021 who's patiently waited his turn. Last season, Moss tossed for 681 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception while completing over 70 percent of his passes. Even in relief work, those numbers are impressive. Moss also has slot receiver Zachariah Branch to throw to, who was one of the most dynamic true freshman in the sport a season ago. The Trojans' defense was a national punchline last year, but they've retooled with a bevy of transfers on that side of the ball and a new defensive coordinator. USC could still be in for a rude awakening in the Big Ten, but any Lincoln Riley-coached team will be difficult to beat, especially at home.

No. 3: Penn State

Penn State was largely a dominant team last season, especially defensively. However, they couldn't win the big game, losing to both Michigan and Ohio State, and again in the Peach Bowl to Ole Miss. The Nittany Lions are seemingly a perennial national title contender, but just can't slay the dragon. This fall, they'll run it back with Drew Allar at signal caller and the dynamic duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen at tailback. Allar put together a statistically impressive season in 2023, but wasn't the difference-maker Penn State needed him to be, particularly in marquee matchups. Still, this is a roster loaded with talent as per usual. Defensively, the Nittany Lions return several key pieces including pass-rusher Abdul Carter and linebacker Kobe King. And the offense, despite not being able to win the big game quite yet, remains stacked. Playing at home bodes well for Wisconsin, but this figures to be quite the battle.

No. 2: Alabama

If there's one game Badger fans should have circled on their calendar, it should be this one, simply for the sheer spectacle it promises to be: Big Noon Kickoff. Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson on the call. Kalen DeBoer's first legitimate test in his debut season replacing one of, if not the greatest college football coach of all time. Wisconsin's first real test in year two of the Luke Fickell era in which pressure and expectations are mounting. So much will be on the line so early in the season. The Crimson Tide's roster isn't what it has been in recent years, but of course it's still awash with talent. Their superstar? Quarterback Jalen Milroe, a dual-threat gunslinger who isn't afraid of the big moment. Losing the best player on their defense, safety Caleb Downs, will hurt, but Alabama has been an assembly line of NFL talent at every position and there's no reason to assume that's no longer the case until proven otherwise.

No. 1: Oregon