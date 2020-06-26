 Today, we continue with No. 5 on the rankings: the Class of 2016.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 09:14:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking the Wisconsin Badgers recruiting classes 2007-2016: No. 5

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Every year, Rivals.com ranks prospects and recruiting classes. But continuing today, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at Wisconsin's cycles over a 10-year period and ranking them against each other.

Specifically, we're looking at the classes that UW signed from 2007 to 2016 and ranking them based on what players did in college. There's not enough evidence to judge the classes of 2017, 2018 or 2019 yet, so we cut off the rankings there and counted back 10 years.

In order to get a more well-rounded perspective, BadgerBlitz.com enlisted the help of former staff writers John Veldhuis and Jon Gorman; @zonemadison (96.7FM 1670AM) Sports Director Zach Heilprin; and current writers Jon McNamara and Benjamin Worgull. Each was asked to assign a point total (1 to 10) to each class, with 10 being the highest and 1 being lowest.

Today, we continue with No. 5 on the rankings: The Class of 2015.

Total Points: 30

No. 10: 2012 | No. 9: 2007 | No. 8: 2010 | No. 7: 2011 | No. 6: 2015 |

Wisconsin Badgers Class of 2016 (Scholarship)
Player Position  Hometown Stars

A.J. Taylor

ATH

Kansas City, MO

Noah Burks

LB

Carmel, IN

Cole Van Lanen

OL

Green Bay, WI

Garrett Rand

DT

Chandler, AZ

Griffin Grady

LB

Dublin, OH

Eric Burrell

S

Owings Mills, MD

Isaiahh Loudermilk

DE

Howard, KS

Tyler Biadasz

DT

Amherst, WI

Patrick Kasl

OL

Forest Lake, MN

Jake Hescock

TE

Salisbury, CT

Kendric Pryor

WR

Homewood, IL

D. Carriere-Williams

CB

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Kare' Lyles

QB

Scottsdale, AZ

Luke Benzschawel

DE

Grafton, WI

Mason Stokke

LB

Menomonie, WI

Seth Currens

S

Pickerington, OH

Dallas Jeanty

LB

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Anthony Lotti

P

Oakwood, GA

Keldric Preston

DE

Tampa, FL

Patrick Johnson

S

Potomac, MD

Ke'Shan Pennamon

CB

Jacksonville, FL

Quintez Cephus

WR

Macon, GA

Sam Brodner

ATH

Glen Ellyn, IL

Deron Harrell

CB

Denver, CO

Caesar Williams

CB

Grand Prairie, TX
Four-star A.J. Taylor was the highest-rated signee in Wisconsin's 2016 recruiting class.
Four-star A.J. Taylor was the highest-rated signee in Wisconsin's 2016 recruiting class.

Top recruit: A converted defensive lineman, Tyler Biadasz, who was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, was the winner of the 2019 Rimington Award as the best center in college. Last December, the former in-state prospect from Amherst was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

Best surprise: Quintez Cephus was originally committed to play basketball at Furman. But then-Wisconsin assistant coach Ted Gilmore took a chance on the sleeper from Georgia, a decision that certainly paid off. In 2019, Cephus led the Badgers in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Biggest bust: Keldric Preston was a pretty heavily-recruited prospect from Florida who never did much at Wisconsin. You could also make a case for Anthony Lotti, a three-star scholarship punter.

Wanted to see more from: Griffin Grady, who chose UW over offers from Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Northwestern and Virginia, played as a true freshman but battled injuries during his career at Wisconsin. The former three-star prospect competed in 21 games and recorded 10 tackles, including five solo stops.

Rivals.com class recruiting rank: No. 35

States represented (14): Wisconsin, Texas, Ohio, Missouri, Minnesota, Maryland, Kansas, Indiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Arizona and Connecticut.

Decommitted: Antonio Williams (Ohio State), Craig Watts (South Florida)

Transferred: Jake Hescock (Central Florida), Dallas Jeanty (Navy), Dontye Carriere-Williams (JUCO/Vanderbilt), Kare Lyles (JUCO/Southern Illinois) and Seth Currens (Miami of Ohio). Griffin Grady is still in the transfer portal.

NFL Draft Picks: Biadasz, Cephus

First-Team All-Americans: Biadasz

LAST THOUGHT

This huge (25 scholarship athletes) recruiting class produced a lot of good players for Wisconsin, many of whom are expected to play a big role in 2020. The NFL Draft list sits at two right now, but there's a good chance Cole Van Lanen and one or two others join that group next year. It was also a very good walk-on cycle, with Jack Dunn, Garrett Groshek, Mike Maskalunas, Josh Bernhagen, Adam Krumholz and Gabe Lloyd all expected to be in the two-deep when camp opens. Two big in-state players wound up at other Big Ten schools - Nathan Stanley (Iowa) and Ben Bredeson (Michigan) - and this class probably ranks higher had UW kept them home.

Wisconsin Badgers Class of 2016 (Preferred Walk-Ons)
Player Position  Hometown

Jack Dunn

ATH

Madison, WI

Garrett Groshek

ATH

Amherst, WI

Jack Popp

WR

Mequon, WI

Josh Bernhagen

P

Madison, WI

Gabe Lloyd

TE

Green Bay, WI

Adam Krumholz

WR

Stoughton, WI

Mike Maskalunas

LB

Lincolnshire, IL

Aaron Maternowski

DT

Slinger, WI

Hegeman Tiedt

DE

Burlington, WI

Cristian Volpentesta

DB

Highland Park, IL

Kobe Knaak

DB

Franklin, WI

Blake Mielke

DB

Hartland, WI
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}