Ranking the Contenders: Nolan Rucci
Nolan Rucci’s recruitment has been drama-free so far and it will likely continue that way. As the younger brother of current Wisconsin Badger Hayden Rucci, the recruiting process started early for Nolan.
While Wisconsin is definitely one of his top options, Penn State is considered the favorite. Rucci’s father, Todd, played for Penn State in the early 1990s and was a second round draft pick for the New England Patriots. Rucci’s mother also went to Penn State to play field hockey so Penn state has a lot going for them here.
Notre Dame and Michigan were supposed to host Rucci but the pandemic and recruiting dead period forced those visits to be put on hold. For now, he is still planning to make trips to Penn State and Wisconsin in a couple months but that’s looking less and less likely.
A commitment prior to his senior season is the goal but that’s up in the air too, as Rucci and his family adjust their timeline because of the unexpected recruiting dead period. Take a look at the teams with the best chance of landing his commitment.
MORE: Five East Coast prospects who have impressed on film
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
1. Penn State
Coming off of the commitment of Landon Tengwall, Penn State has to like what this offensive line class could look like at the end of the cycle. James Franklin and his staff have to feel like they’re playing with a loaded deck here. Penn State has almost every advantage a team could ask for when recruiting an elite prospect and it feels more like “when” than “if” Rucci commits to Penn State. As long as Penn State doesn’t have a misstep, they should be able to sign the in-state legacy prospect.
2. Wisconsin
Paul Chryst has his squad in a great spot to sign its second Rucci. The Rucci family is admittedly Penn State fans, so it will be tough for Wisconsin to repeat here, but Chryst and his staff did it once so they could do it again.
A visit to Wisconsin is still on the books for this summer, but that could easily get postponed because of the recruiting dead period. Wisconsin’s history of developing outstanding offensive linemen for the the NFL is obviously very intriguing for Rucci but time will tell if the Badgers are able to get him to leave Pennsylvania for college.
3. Clemson
The Tigers built some momentum after getting Rucci on campus and showing him everything their program brings to the table. Clemson is playing from behind right now but they’re still a serious contender.
As the only southern school near the top of Rucci’s list, it would be a big upset if he were to end up playing in any conference other than the Big Ten. Still, Clemson has a good foothold with Rucci and Dabo Swinney has pulled off upsets like this one on the recruiting trail in the past.
4. Michigan
The Wolverines appear to be on the outside looking in right now but that could change with a visit to Ann Arbor. Offensive line coach Ed Warinner has been building a relationship with Rucci and the two talk often. Rucci likes how he would fit in with the Michigan program but right now it’s all about trying to get a feel for the campus, the atmosphere, and the other players.
5. Notre Dame
Notre Dame is in a similar position to Michigan. Rucci and the coaching staff are frequently in touch but getting to spend more time on campus is a major point of emphasis. Getting Rucci more comfortable around the coaching staff, players, and facilities needs to happen if the Fighting Irish hope to have Rucci suiting up for them down the road.