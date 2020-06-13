Many questions remain for what the 2020 college football season will look like, but that doesn't mean we still can't evaluate some of the top players to watch in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the tight ends, where, as usual, the Big Ten boasts some of the best talent in the country. Rankings: QB | RB | WR

1. Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Penn State's Pat Freiermuth is not only the best tight end in the Big Ten this season, but many think he's the best in all of college football. A consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore in 2019, Freiermuth has been tabbed by multiple outlets as a preseason All-American and he's already being considered one of the top tight ends in the 2021 NFL Draft pool. He's caught a pass in 25 straight games dating back to his freshman year in 2018, and his seven touchdown receptions last season ranked fourth among FBS tight ends.

2. Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

Another weapon on an explosive Indiana offense, Peyton Hendershot stands to build upon an impressive sophomore campaign this season. Hendershot set Hoosier single-season tight end records with 52 receptions and 622 yards to go along with four touchdowns. He ended up tied for fourth among tight ends nationally in catches and 10th in yardage, and he was second in the Big Ten in both categories. Indiana is likely going to put up a lot of yards and points this season, so Hendershot should have ample opportunity to rack up some lofty statistics.

3. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Jake Ferguson is only entering his second active season at Wisconsin, but he's already well on his way to becoming the next future NFL tight end to come out of Madison. Ferguson only started two games as a redshirt freshman last year, but he still managed to finish as the Badgers' second-leading receiver with 36 catches for 456 yards and four touchdowns. After earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors in 2019, Ferguson was tabbed a preseason third-team all-conference pick by Athlon going into his sophomore year.

4. Luke Farrell, Ohio State

Luke Farrell didn't make this list because of his stats last season, as he ended his junior year with just seven catches for 119 yards. However, two of those seven grabs went for touchdowns, and he averaged a whopping 17.0 yards per reception. Despite his limited numbers, Farrell was still voted third-team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches. While Ohio State's tight ends might not get the numbers as others in the Big Ten, Farrell's ability to make the most of his opportunities should earn him plenty of attention during his senior campaign.

5. Sam LaPorta, Iowa