Ranking Best Big Ten Football Rivalries

Founded as the Western Conference in 1896, the Big Ten conference is home to some of the best and most historic rivalries in all of college football. Rivalries between states and often friends and families. It is hard to live in the Midwest and not have some piece of your life defined by your side in a college football rivalry. This ranking list is not a worst to first, because there are simply too many great ones to celebrate. This is a list of the ten best rivalries in the Big Ten.

10. "Land of Lincoln" Illinois vs Northwestern

There aren't many Big Ten rivalries played more than Illinois vs Northwestern and they haven't missed a matchup since 1927. The in-state rivalry has been played a whopping 115 times and only two games separate the Illini and Wildcats in the win total.



Meetings total 115

All-time series Illinois leads, 56–54–5

Largest victory Illinois, 66–0 (1894)

Longest win streak Illinois, 7 (1913–1928, 1979–1985)

Current win streak Illinois, 1 (2021–present)

9. "Purdue Cannon" Illinois vs Purdue

Illinois and Purdue have been playing since 1890. The battle for the "Purdue Cannon" started in 1905 Purdue students brought the cannon to a game anticipating a win. Illinois supporters ended up stealing the cannon and lived in a barn house until the 40s when it became the trophy of the rivalry. Meetings total 97

All-time series Purdue leads, 46–45–6

Largest victory Purdue, 62–0 (1890)

Longest win streak Illinois, 6 (1906–1911, 1988–1993)

Current win streak Purdue, 2 (2020–present)

8. "Old Oaken Bucket" Indiana vs Purdue

A heated rivalry on the court and on the gridiron. Only 90 miles separate the in-state rivals who battle for the "Old Oaken Bucket" each year. Purdue has had multiple streaks of dominance over the years but the Hoosiers have won 5 of the last 8.



Meetings total 123

All-time series Purdue leads, 75–42–6

Largest victory Purdue 68–0 (1892)

Longest win streak Purdue, 10 (1948–1957)

Current win streak Purdue, 1 (2021–present)

7. "Heroes Trophy" Iowa vs Nebraska

One of the first rivalries of college football, the game was a Thanksgiving tradition through the early part of the 20th century. Multiple trains ran between Iowa City and Lincoln so many fans could attend. Other than a few home and home series the rivalry was largely paused from the 40s until when Nebraska joined the Big Ten conference. Since the rivalry renewal has been played on the Friday after Thanksgiving each year. Meetings total 52

All-time series Nebraska leads, 29–20–3

Largest victory Nebraska, 57–0 (1980)

Longest win streak Nebraska, 8 (1931–1941)

Current win streak Iowa, 7 (2015–present)

6. "Land Grant Trophy" Michigan State vs Penn State

From 1914 to 1966 Michigan State and Penn State met 10 times with MSU going 8-1-1. When the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten the rivalry was forced in a way, as the two were labeled permanent rivals scheduled to face each other at the end of the season aligning with the Michigan and Ohio State game. Penn State would win 8 of the first 10 Big Ten games and the series has been pretty even ever since.



Meetings total 36

All-time series Michigan State, 18–17–1

Largest victory Penn State, 61–7 (2002)

Longest win streak Michigan State, 5 (1949–1966)

Current win streak Michigan State, 1 (2021–present)

5. "Floyd of Rosedale" Iowa vs Minnesota

One of the longest but also most bizarre and unfortunate rivalries in college football. It has been a tale of two half-centuries with the Gophers dominating the first half and Iowa dominating the second, especially as of late. In the early 30s, Iowa's Ozzie Simmons received racist and violent treatment as one of the few Black players in football at the time, knocked out of the game from injuries in 1934. The tension spread to the Governors with accusations of riot and incitement and more. It is a story worth reading.

The "Floyd of Rosedale" comes from an actual pig given as a gift to try and smooth things over after the Simmons incident. The actual pig died from cholera after just 8 months. Meetings total 115

All-time series Minnesota, 62–51–2 (.548)

Largest victory Minnesota, 75–0 (1903)

Longest win streak Minnesota, 12 (1891–1916)

Current win streak Iowa, 7 (2015–present)

4. "Big Ten's Big Game" Ohio State vs Penn State

A rivalry that isn't a rivalry? No trophy exists between the two blue bloods of college football, but there is no denying this is one of the best in the conference. The two only played 8 times before Penn State joined in 1993, but have not missed a game since. The rivalry got off to an incredible start as both teams were ranked in each of the first six matchups. This had Ohio State players even saying they viewed the Penn State game as equal to Michigan. The last 5 games have been ranked vs ranked as well, but Ohio State has won each one. The last Penn State victory propelled the Nittany Lions to the conference championship in 2016. Meetings total 37

All-time series Ohio State, 22–14

Largest victory Penn State, 63–14 (1994)Ohio State, 63–14 (2013)

Longest win streak Penn State, 4 (1912–1964)Ohio State, 5 (2017–present)

Current win streak Ohio State, 5 (2017–present)

3. "Paul Bunyan Trophy" Michigan vs Michigan State

It doesn't get much better than an October day in Michigan when the Spartans and Wolverines meet. The rivalry has consisted of dominant runs for each program. The Wolverines won all but two games before MSU won 4 straight 1934-37. Michigan would win 10 straight under Fritz Crisler before the Spartans dominated in their best era of the 50s and 60s winning 14 of the contests. The Wolverines would own the rivalry aside from occasional losses for nearly 40 years before Michigan RB and current RB coach Mike Hart made his infamous "little brother" comments after the Wolverine's comeback victory in 2007. The rivalry took a big swing to the Spartans who are 10-4 since that game, including 2-0 under current coach Mel Tucker. The 2021 victory by the Spartans was Michigan's only regular-season loss in their Big Ten Championship season. Each team has a bye before the 2022 contest, meaning two weeks of lead-up trash talk between the sibling rivals. Meetings total 114

All-time record Michigan leads, 71–38–5

Largest victory Michigan, 119–0 (1902)

Longest win streak Michigan, 14 (1916–1929)

Current win streak Michigan State, 2 (2020-2021)

2. "Border Battle" Minnesota vs Wisconsin

No game has been played more in the Big Ten conference or all of college football than Minnesota vs Wisconsin. Incredibly after 131 games, only 1 game separates these two rivals. The two teams play for Paul Bunyan's Axe after their previous award, and the Slab of Bacon disappeared. Doesn't get much more midwest than that. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck has brought renewed energy and attention to the rivalry, winning 2 of the last 4 after the Badgers won 14 straight. Meetings total 131

All-time series Wisconsin leads, 62–61–8 (.504)

Largest victory Minnesota, 63–0 (1890)

Longest win streak Wisconsin, 14 (2004–2017)

Current win streak Minnesota, 1 (2021–present)

1. "The Game" Michigan vs Ohio State