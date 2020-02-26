Quintez Cephus showed scouts how well he could catch the ball during his 2019 season. On Wednesday, he showed NFL personnel just how strong he is.

On his first day working out for scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver put up 23 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds. According to the Boston Herald's Brendan Connelly, that was the most reps on the drill to that point.