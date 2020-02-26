Quintez Cephus' Bench Press Turns Heads at NFL Combine
Quintez Cephus showed scouts how well he could catch the ball during his 2019 season. On Wednesday, he showed NFL personnel just how strong he is.
On his first day working out for scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver put up 23 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds. According to the Boston Herald's Brendan Connelly, that was the most reps on the drill to that point.
Quintez Cephus of Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) finishes with 23 reps at 225 lbs. That’s the most by any prospect to this point. pic.twitter.com/aDV3UD8IX5— Brendan Connelly (@BConn63) February 26, 2020
Cephus left Wisconsin following his junior season after leading the Badgers in catches (59), yards (901) and touchdowns (seven). The Macon, GA, native said that he had a formal interivew with the Carolina Panthers and an informal interview with the Green Bay Packers while at the Combine.
Former Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor and outside linebacker Zack Baun will be participating in Indianapolis, while center Tyler Biadasz (shoulder surgery) will participate in interviews.