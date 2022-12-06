MADISON, Wis. – One of the surprising teams in the first month of the season, Maryland rolled to an 8-0 start by throttling mid-major, a pair of ACC schools, and knocked off No.16 Illinois to open conference play. Wisconsin wasn’t impressed.

Chucky Hepburn led Wisconsin (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) in scoring for the fourth straight game, finishing with 13 points to help his program win its Big Ten opener for the 18th time in the last 20 years. Hepburn was just a cog in the engine, however. The Badgers delivered with a combination of balanced scoring (all seven players who scored were between Hepburn’s points and seven) and defense, holding the visit as the Terrapins (8-1, 1-1) made just three of their final 18 shots.

UW helped ice the game from the free throw line, going 15-for-25 in the second half compared to the Terrapins going 6-for-9. Both teams combined for 29 fouls in the second half after only committing nine in the opening half.

Predicted to finish 10th in the preseason media poll, one spot ahead of Wisconsin, Maryland had been one of the league’s biggest surprises. A roster made over by first-year head coach Kevin Willard with six transfers, the Terrapins won its first seven games by an average of 22 points before taking care of Illinois, which beat No.2 Texas in a neutral site game Tuesday.

Maryland had trailed for a combined 8:07 in its first eight games and never more than a three-point field goal. Wisconsin never trailed when it went in the locker room leading 31-29, leading by as many as 12 after shooting 48.1 percent.

The lead would have been greater had the Terrapins not closed the half on a 14-4, boosted in part by making five of their last eight three-point attempts, and kept the momentum going by taking its first lead in the early minutes of the second half.

It was little more than a one-possession swing after that with seven lead changes and two ties after that, the second tie being broken by Connor Essegian’s corner three-pointer with 7:24 remaining. It was one of two perimeter buckets by Essegian in a three-possession span, putting UW up 53-45 with 6:31 to go.

UW’s defense helped lock things down from there, as Maryland went 7:43 without making any of its 10 field goal attempts. By the time Jahmir Young (team-high 14 points) found the bottom of the net with 3:37 to go, the lead was eight and remained at least two possessions to remainder of the game.

What it means: Wisconsin won its Big Ten opener for the 18th time in the last 20 years and delivered it in another nail-biting performance. The Badgers have played six consecutive games where the result wasn’t decided until the final minute.

Star of the game: Carter Gilmore was the x-factor off the bench for Wisconsin. The junior played a season-high 23 minutes off the bench and delivered a career-high seven points to go along three rebounds, one assist, and one block. His three-point basket with 10:22 remaining put Wisconsin ahead for good and ignited the crowd.

Stat of the game: The NCAA debuted its initial NET rankings Monday, a process the NCAA Tournament selection committee uses as a tool for selection and seeding in March’s tournament. UW debuted at 75 (a number hurt by its three-point home loss to Wake Forest) but will likely receive a big kick from beating the Terps, who debuted at No.6.

Reason to be Concerned: In addition to the missed free throws, a few too many opens looks for Maryland shooters on the perimeter, as the Terps older roster was able to get decent looks through screens and movement. UW was fortunate that the Terrapins only went 9-for-23 from three-point range.

Don’t overlook: Maryland features four players averaging in double figures. Wisconsin held all four under their season averages: Donta Scott (15.4) was 3-for-14 with nine points, Hakim Hart (13.8) was 2-for-10 with five points, and Julian Reese (12.6) was 4-for-6 with 10 points.

What’s next: Wisconsin finishes its brief two-game Big Ten set with a Sunday road game at Iowa (5:30 p.m/Big Ten Network). The Hawkeyes (6-1) will enter the weekend coming off a busy week, having lost to No.15 Duke Tuesday in New York and playing a home game Thursday against in-state rival Iowa State. The Hawkeyes entered the Duke game scoring 86.4 points per game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field, and giving up 67.9 per game. UW broke a four-game losing streak in its lone meeting against Iowa last season to retake the all-time series lead at 86-65. The two teams will play in Madison on February 22.