MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin has constructed one of its smallest rosters in the Greg Gard era, a team that includes only five forwards and minimal depth. But the offset is that the Badgers have shooters – a lot of them – who aren’t afraid to pass up an open shot. It’s a recipe that was good enough in the 2022-23 season opener, as Wisconsin’s perimeter shooting and balanced scoring pushed the Badgers to an 85-59 victory over South Dakota at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin hit 12 three-pointers in the wire-to-wire triumph, nine of which came in the first half and fell off the hands of seven different players.

Sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn hit three 3-pointers in the first half. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

What it means: Wisconsin won for the 24th time in the last 25 home openers, including improving to 7-0 in home opener under Gard. The Badgers have won those games by an average margin of 23.0 ppg. The Badgers are 6-1 in season openers under Gard. Star of the game: Tyler Wahl had a quiet scoring first half with only two points but was a team-best plus-15 because he added seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. He found his offense in the second half and finished with a double-double (19 points and 10 rebounds), going 9-for-10 from the free-throw line in the second half. Chucky Hepburn (14 points), Steven Crowl (12), and Max Klesmit (11) also reached double figures for the Badgers, which got scoring from 11 players.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PSCBNWSBHT09ETkVTUyBUWUxFUiBXQUhMLiDwn5ixPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90andhaGwwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AdGp3YWhsMDE8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CYWRnZXJNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJhZGdlck1C QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzM5RnlRTVVucmgiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zOUZ5UU1VbnJoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdpc2NvbnNp biBPbiBCVE4gKEBXaXNjb25zaW5PbkJUTikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XaXNjb25zaW5PbkJUTi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4OTgxODI0MDY5 OTQ4NjIwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=