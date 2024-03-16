Out of timeouts, Smith barely got the ball past the midcourt logo before hoisting an off-the-mark three-pointer as the horn sounded.

In a game that features 11 ties and 13 lead changes, Klesmit (12 points) took the pass at the top of the circle and drove into the lane before hitting a jumper over Purdue’s Lance Smith.

Advancing to the championship game for the first time since 2017, the Badgers (22-12) await the winner of No.2 Illinois and No.3 Nebraska in Sunday afternoon’s title game in Minneapolis.

The fifth-seeded Badgers ratcheted up the defensive pressure on the outright Big Ten champions, hit enough outside shots to keep things close, got a buzzer-beating bucket from Chucky Hepburn and a game-winner from Max Klesmit to knock off top-seeded Purdue, 76-75, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals at the Target Center.

The third time was finally the charm for the University of Wisconsin against the big, bad Boilermakers.

UW never would have gotten there without Hepburn, who was held out of Friday’s quarterfinals win over Northwestern and responded with a season-high 22 points, four assists, and no turnovers in 38 minutes.

Not only was he the reason UW forced overtime, hitting a layup with 0.4 seconds left in regulation, but his pestering defense on first-team all-conference guard Braden Smith drew an offensive foul with 21.3 seconds left.

A.J. Storr added 20 points and six rebounds in a team-high 40 minutes, as shot 50 percent in overtime (5-for-10) and 43.2 percent for the game.

Center Zach Edey scored a game-high 28 points but was the only player for Purdue (29-4) to reach double figures, as the Badgers prevented Smith (3-for-10) or Jones (4-for-10) from getting hot.

Purdue shot 45.1 percent overall and didn’t make a field goal in overtime (0-for-3) but was in position to win with Edey continuously fouling out the Wisconsin frontcourt.

Tyler Wahl (four points) opened the scoring in overtime but joined Steven Crowl (11 points) on the bench for the final 3:40 after fouling out trying to draw an offensive foul on Edey. One possession later, Nolan Winter joined them after picking up his fifth foul blocking out Edey on a loose-ball rebound.

Edey went 6-for-6 from the free throw line but was countered by Storr, who slammed home an offensive rebound and a step-back jumper from the foul line, the latter tying the game at 72 with 1:23 remaining.

Jones and Edey went 3-for-4 from the line over the next two possessions to give Purdue the only three-point lead of overtime, but Hepburn beat Jones off the dribble for a layup with 38.6 seconds left, setting up the chaotic final sequence.

Wisconsin was outscored at the foul line by 19 points, but the Badgers turned 16 Purdue turnovers into 15 points, 13 of which came off 11 second-half turnovers.

What it means: Wisconsin’s late-season surge continues, as the Badgers are looking more and more like the team that rose to No.6 in the country and less like the one that fumbled through February. The victory over Purdue (No.3 in NET) was UW’s first Quad-1 win since January 26.

Star of the game: Klesmit hit the winner, but the Badgers do not get to the finish line without Hepburn’s brilliance at the end of regulation and overtime.

Stat of the game: Purdue ranked second in the country in three-point shooting (41.0 percent), but the Badgers held them in check at 5-for-16 (31.3).

Reason to be Concerned: How much will Wisconsin have left in the tank when they play its fourth game in four days and will it bleed over into next week’s NCAA Tournament?

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin limited Edey to only six first-half minutes because of two early fouls. Purdue didn’t miss a beat initially, making six of its first nine shots, but the Badgers responded by getting action to the rim and hitting five three-pointers. Storr was key in both areas with 14 points (3-for-3 3FG). The Boilermakers missed eight of their final 10 shots of the half but went 13-for-18 from the foul line.

What’s next: Wisconsin will make its first Big Ten Tournament title game appearance since 2017 and go for its first title since 2015 against either No.2 Illinois or No.3 Nebraska tomorrow (2:30 p.m./CBS). The Badgers split the regular season with the Huskers, each winning on their home floor, while UW lost the lone matchup with Illinois at the Kohl Center on March 2.