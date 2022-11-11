A rugged-looking offensive performance was glossed over by a Wisconsin defensive clinic, as the Badgers send a partisan crowd of 17,927 home happy following a 60-50 victory over Stanford in the Brew City Battle.

MILWAUKEE – An outside shot that has boosted Wisconsin to an opening-season victory was absent, lost in the cavernous spaces that surrounded the specialty hardwood set across the infield at American Family Field. It was a perfect learning lesson for a young Badgers basketball program – defense will carry them throughout the season.

UW’s frontcourt of Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl combined for 26 points and 16 rebounds, as the Badgers (2-0) led the entire second half due to the foundation it built early.

Stanford (1-1) scored 88 points on 60.4 percent shooting Monday, but the Cardinal dug themselves a 12-point halftime deficit because the Badgers shut down the perimeter (0-for-9), were active with the hands and feet (12 turnovers) and neutralized Michael Jones (who had 31 in the opener but only two at the break).

That defense helped spark the Wisconsin offense with 18 points off Stanford turnovers, as the Badgers got production on the stat sheet from the 11 players it rotated in.

UW needed every bit of its defense. The Badgers shot 37.3 percent from the floor and suffered through a 2-for-12 skid in the second half that saw the Cardinal slice a 13-point deficit to five. Stanford would get no closer, as the Badgers held the Cardinal to 2-for-11 over the last 8:22.

What it means: Four days after beating up a smaller mid-major, Wisconsin looked to be in a tougher test against a bigger, older, more physical Stanford squad. In many ways, the Badgers matched or surpassed their performance from Monday, exactly what the coaching staff wants to see at this young juncture of the season.

Star of the game: Getting extra minutes because of foul trouble, Jordan Davis took advantage with 12 points, including eight in the first half. The junior had one of the plays of the game, grabbing an offensive rebound and delivering a layup off a Wahl missed free throw. The four-point possession gave the Badgers a 51-41 lead with 4:21 remaining

Stat of the game: Wisconsin turned 16 turnovers into 18 points, while Stanford managed only 10 points off nine Badgers turnovers.

Reason to be Concerned: It’s hard to tell if Wisconsin struggled shooting because of the peculiar sightlines or that shots simply didn’t fall. However, shooting 37.3 percent from the floor and 5-for-20 from the perimeter against a Power-Five team are going to make games nailbiters. UW had multiple stretches of at least four minutes without a made field goal that included at least seven misses. In the second half, the Badgers didn’t get an offensive rebound until 6:06 remained.

Don’t overlook: Crowl’s opening half was a big swing in the game. Often a victim of foul trouble last season, Crowl had seven points, six rebounds, two assists, one block, no turnovers, and no fouls in 16 minutes. He finished with nine points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

What’s next: Wisconsin returns home Tuesday to host Green Bay. The Badgers have played the Phoenix in 23 of the last 24 years and hold a 26-1 record in the series (23-0 in Madison), including a 72-34 victory last November. Coached by Will Ryan in his second season, the Phoenix is coming off a 5-25 campaign. Green Bay (0-1) was predicted to finish 10th in the Horizon League preseason poll, having no players selected to the league’s first or second team after losing eight to the transfer portal, including UW sophomore Kamari McGee.