Quick Hits: Wisconsin Bullies Appalachian State

The Badgers shot 47.1 percent from the floor but traded in their high volume of three-point shots for punishing the Mountaineers (1-2) in the paint. Despite going against a starting lineup with four players 6-6 or taller, UW backed down, slashed, and cut its way to the rim to the tune of a season-high 48 points in the paint.

Steven Crowl flexed his low-post muscles to score 17 points for Wisconsin (3-0), which now prepares for Friday’s primetime home matchup against No.10 Arizona after beating consecutive 2024 NCAA Tournament teams.

Wisconsin used its size and experience to overwhelm Appalachian State after an initial slow start, orchestrating a dominant 24-0 run in the first half that set the foundation for an 87-56 victory at the Kohl Center.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin wants to be a team that puts pressure on opponents by being proficient from the perimeter, rolling through multiple shooters capable of hitting from a distance. Sunday was a case of the Badgers channeling their inner bully.

Crowl wasn’t alone in reaping the benefits of low-post scoring, as seniors John Tonje (17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists) and Max Klesmit (15), as well as sophomore Nolan Winter (10 pts, 8 rebounds) all feasted.

Much like Monday’s home opener, the dominance took time to take full effect. Appalachian State made seven of their first nine shots and built a 17-8 lead by the second media timeout, but things started to unravel after that.

Beginning with Winter’s driving layup with 10:45 remaining, Wisconsin made seven consecutive shots that were equal parts bully ball in the low post and high-percentage perimeter looks. The Badgers were 8-for-8 on shots in the paint and around the rim, outscoring the visitors 26-6 inside.

After starting 7-for-9, Appalachian State finished the half 1-for-14 and lost momentum due to turnovers. Six of the Mountaineers’ 11 first-half turnovers came during UW’s 9:43 scoring run, leading to nine points and a growing chasm on the scoreboard.

C.J. Huntley scored 13 for the Mountaineers, which shot 37.5 percent from the field.

What it means: Wisconsin survived Appalachian State’s initial surge and used its strengths of post play and defense to dice up the Mountaineers in the paint, allowing the Badgers to work comfortably with a big lead in the second half.

Star of the game: After struggling in UW’s first two games against smaller lineups, Crowl was active early against the Mountaineers’ bigger frontcourt players with an array of low post moves and attempts.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin’s defense flustered Appalachian State throughout the afternoon. The Badgers forced 18 turnovers which led to 16 points and limited their own miscues, committing just six that resulted in two points.

Reason to be Concerned: Down 16 points to Holy Cross and nine to Appalachian State by the first media timeout, the Badgers can’t afford to dig big holes for too much longer, especially with three of their next four opponents being from the Power-Four.

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin put the hammer down to begin the second half, starting 8-for-10 from the floor and averaging 1.769 points per possession in that stretch to erase any thoughts of an App State comeback.

What’s next: Wisconsin has four days to prepare for its toughest nonconference test when No.10 Arizona travels to Madison for the first time in program history. Having moved from the Pac-12 to the Big-12, the Wildcats (2-0) have cruised to two easy home wins against mid-major opponents. Guard Caleb Love – the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year – leads Arizona at 13.5 ppg while Tennessee transfer Tobe Awake is averaging 12.0 rebounds per game, having filled in nicely for two-time All-Pac-12 center Oumar Ballo (Indiana).

UW leads the all-time series (5-3) but lost 98-73 in Tucson last season. The tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Peacock on a night where former head coach Bo Ryan, UW’s 2014 Final Four team, and UW’s 2015 Final Four team will be honored throughout the game.