The return of Tyler Wahl to the starting lineup evidently had a profound impact on junior Steven Crowl , who delivered 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Badgers to a 63-60 victory over Penn State Tuesday.

MADISON, Wis. – New uniforms equaled a better result for the University of Wisconsin. Perhaps having its senior leader back on the floor helped, too.

Wahl added 10 points in his first game since January 3 and sophomore Chucky Hepburn chipped in with 13 points and some big defensive stands for Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten), which changed its starting lineup, debuted its black alternate uniforms, and who knows what else to break the hex of a three-game Big Ten losing streak.

Neither team led by more than four points in the second half, a tight-knit affair that saw Wahl and Crowl re-establish their rhythm.

Leading 56-55, Wahl’s entry pass to Crowl coming out of the timeout led to a low-post bucket through a double team. The points were two of Crowl’s 13 second-half points, the sixth time in the last seven games Crowl hit double figures in the second half.

Next possession down the floor, Crowl fed Connor Essegian for an elbow three-pointer that regained UW’s four-point lead. Making his first collegiate start, Essegian finished with 10 points.

Getting 19 points from Jalen Pickett and 16 from Andrew Funk, the Nittany Lions (12-6, 3-4) finished with four empty possessions that Hepburn had a hand in. After drawing an offensive foul on Pickett’s open drive to the lane, Hepburn drew a loose ball foul that led to two made free throws.

When Funk’s desperation three-pointer hit back iron and bounded away, the Badgers could finally exhale after holding the Nittany Lions scoreless for the final 2:38.

The Badgers were plagued by some of the same problems it had experienced when Wahl was on the bench. UW struggled from the perimeter (3-for-9), couldn’t string together defensive stops (PSU shot 52.0), and didn’t generate free throws (3-for-5) to trail at halftime for the fourth consecutive game.

Wisconsin reset the game by the first media timeout in the second half, as Crowl’s three points and four rebounds keyed an 8-0 run that helped erase what was once a seven-point deficit.

What it means: Wisconsin won a hard-fought game by having a balanced offense output and turning up its defense late, two traits that hadn’t been put together over the last three games.

Star of the game: Crowl rebounded from a poor performance against Indiana Saturday (5 points/6 rebounds) to record his third 20-point game of the season.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin improved to 19-0 against Penn State at the Kohl Center.

Reason to be Concerned: Wisconsin continues to struggle from the free-throw line, going 62.5 percent from the line. The Badgers were in the bonus for the final 9:03 but only attempted five free throws (three makes).

Don’t overlook: With the Badgers moving Essegian into the starting lineup, Wisconsin got little offensive pop from its bench. Four reserves contributed four points off the bench, two of those coming after Jordan Davis started the second half in place of Max Klesmit (upper-body injury).

What’s next: Wisconsin is scheduled to make the short trip to Evanston, Ill., to face Northwestern Saturday afternoon, but the Wildcats had to postpone their Wednesday road trip to Iowa because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within their program. Losing the past two games by a combined 10 points, the Wildcats (12-5, 3-3) are holding teams to 60.8 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m. on the Big Ten Network, but Gard said after the game appears in doubt as its currently scheduled.