A top early-season billing made possible because COVID delayed the return game of a home-and-home contact, Knecht was a sophomore at Northeastern Junior College when Friday’s game was originally scheduled to be played during the 2020-21 season.

MADISON, Wis. – The first top-10 team to visit the Kohl Center in the month of November is flying home with a victory.

That was bad news for Wisconsin (1-1), which saw Knecht outwit or outmuscle all those who stood in his path.

A.J. Storr’s 17 points was a big bright spot for the Badgers, but the offense wasn’t nearly as efficient as Monday’s opener. UW averaged over 1.3 points per possession to begin the season but saw it dip to 1.03.

Wisconsin struggled from the perimeter (6-for-24) and, much like last season, couldn’t convert on opportunities from the free throw line (14-for-23). After shooting 69.1 percent from the line last season, the Badgers are 66.0 percent through two games.

Steven Crowl (14), Chucky Hepburn (13), and Tyler Wahl (10) also reached double figures for Wisconsin, which shot 41.0 from the floor.

Scoring just 14 points in the paint in the first half (a far cry from the 56 it scored Monday), Wisconsin attacked and touched the post on six of its first eight possessions, including the first five, to quickly cut its halftime deficit in half.

The repetitiveness continued. Wahl’s only shot attempt in the first half came in the final two seconds but the senior made his first four shots at the rim in the second half, bringing UW to within 54-53 and 59-56 with 8:03 remaining.

The Badgers could get no closer, as Knecht’s driving layup on the ensuing possession resulted in a three-point play and the start of a 9-2 run to give the Volunteers their largest lead, 68-58, with 4:45 remaining.

That spurt was reminiscent of the end of the first half. Hepburn’s three-pointer tied the score with 4:19 remaining, but the Volunteers closed the half on a 12-4 run to take a 43-35 lead into the locker room. Knecht had 14 points at halftime.

The deficit developed because, while the Badgers won their fair share of hustle categories and got themselves into the bonus with 9:49 remaining, UW only attempted five free throws while the Volunteers were in the penalty. The Badgers averaged 0.85 points per possession and shot 40.6 percent from the floor at the break.

What it means: An early season test of this caliber will only yield benefits as the season progresses for Wisconsin but it was clear that Tennessee exploited matchup advantages with Knecht and made the Badgers' defense look atrocious.

Star of the game: Knecht blew past UW’s guards with his speed and outmuscled UW’s forwards with his size and strength.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin hasn’t beaten an AP Top-15 opponent at home in November since knocking off No.11 Florida in 2013.

Reason to be Concerned: Wahl started the game 26 points away from 1,000 for his career and he entered halftime still 26 away. The senior attempted only one shot in the first half (a missed jumper with two seconds remaining). He was more aggressive after halftime, but the Badgers had to play from behind the entire half.

Don’t overlook: Nolan Winter and John Blackwell have shown flashes of being really good players for Wisconsin, but the freshmen looked the part against a bigger, stronger opponent, finishing with only two points on five shot attempts. Wisconsin was outscored by 15 points when Winter was on the floor, a team-worst plus-minus ratio.

What’s next: Wisconsin plays its first road game of the season when it travels to Rhode Island to face Providence on Tuesday (5 p.m./FS1). Picked seventh in the Big East preseason poll, the Friars (1-0) enter the season needing to replace three starters and have a new head coach following Ed Cooley’s departure to Georgetown. The program still has guard Bryce Hopkins, who averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds last season and had a double-double in the season opener. Providence is 4-1 lifetime against Wisconsin, which includes a 63-58 victory in Madison in November 2021 and wins in Providence in 1977 and 1995.