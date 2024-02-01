It was an ugly faceplant that caused Wisconsin (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) to reach the halfway point of the conference season looking up at a team in the standings for the first time all year, now a half-game behind No.2 Purdue (20-2, 9-2), which will travel to the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon for a national telecast.

Leading by as many as 19 points in the first half and 18 early in the second, No.6 Wisconsin crumbled under its own mistakes to give Nebraska all the momentum it needed for another historic comeback, registering an 80-72 overtime victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday night.

The University of Wisconsin let a pair of 17-point leads slip away in an embarrassing performance in Lincoln a year ago. A year later, with the Badgers more experienced and offensively efficient, they did last year’s group two better.

The Badgers took some of the shine off that matchup by committing a season-high 16 turnovers that gave Nebraska (16-6, 6-5) all the momentum it needed to deliver several game-changing runs. Not only did the Huskers erase the deficit with 8:44 to go, Nebraska closed the second half on an 8-2 run and went on a 5-1 run to start overtime to assume full control.

A.J. Storr scored 18 of his team-high 28 points in the first half and forced overtime with his paint jumper with 23.1 seconds left in regulation but was just 4-for-11 after halftime. Nebraska native Chucky Hepburn scored 11 points in the first half but was 1-for-6 after intermission.

Max Klesmit had 11 of his 13 points in the second half that included a pair of critical three-pointers on consecutive possessions to break a 52-all tie.

UW’s offense got progressively worse as the game progressed, going from 55.2 percent in the first half to 35.7 in the second half to 1-for-7 in overtime.

The Badgers held Keisei Tominaga to two points but had no answer for C.J. Wilcher, who scored 22 points off the bench. Nebraska’s three-man bench outscored UW’s four reserves 34-10.

It seemed like Wisconsin would cruise with the way the game started, racing out of the gate with a 12-4 run and keeping the pedal down, building the lead to as large at 27-8 through the first 9:15. The Badgers went 7-for-9 from two, 3-for-7 from three, and 4-4 from the line, with Storr providing 14 of those points.

When the Badgers hit a lull, going 1-for-8 from the field over a 7:18 stretch, to allow the Huskers to climb back within nine, Hepburn took over. He scored nine of his 11 first-half points in the final 2:03, seven coming in a 29-second stretch.

Nebraska was a mess. The Huskers committed seven turnovers in 34 possessions and managed only one offensive rebound off their 16 misses. Not only did Nebraska shoot 38.5 percent, it was outrebounded 23-10.

Things shifted in the second half. Finally getting some threes to drop and taking advantage of Wisconsin’s sloppiness (nine turnovers in 21 possessions), the Huskers on a 23-5 run to tie the score at 52 with 8:44 remaining.

What it means: Every Big Ten team that has come to Lincoln this season has lost, but Wisconsin was its own worst enemy. The Badgers gave the Huskers too many chances and too many extra possessions and it cost them. It’s only a Quad-1 loss, but this was a massive missed opportunity.

Star of the game: Wilcher hunted his shot and picked up the slack on an off night for his starters, going 7-for-10 from the floor and 5-for-7 from three-point range.

Stat of the game: Since Nov.27, Hepburn has reached double figures only twice, both coming against Nebraska.

Reason to be Concerned: Wisconsin was nearly active enough in the low post, even in the first half when its jump shots were falling. The Badgers only scored 18 points in the paint and went 8-for-12 from the free throw line, outscored by 11 and out-attempted by 14. Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl combined to go 2-for-7 is evident that the Badgers weren’t aggressive enough inside.

Don’t overlook: The rarity of this loss. Since 2000, when Wisconsin is leading by at least 15 at halftime, it was 120-0. Over that same stretch, with the Huskers trailing by at least 15, they were 1-60.

What’s next: Wisconsin has a quick turnaround when it returns home for a Sunday matchup against No.2 Purdue (noon, CBS). After surviving a 104-96 overtime victory over Northwestern Wednesday, the Boilermakers have won six straight and 13 of 14. Reigning national player of the year Zach Edey is a force (23.4 ppg on 63.5% FG) but Purdue has plenty of other weapons, evidenced by guard Lance Jones scoring a season-high 26 and guard Braden Smith having 11 points and 16 assists against the Wildcats. Purdue outshot Northwestern, 46-8, from the foul line, leading to a 29-6 advantage.

Purdue ended a two-game losing streak against Wisconsin with a 63-61 victory at the Kohl Center in last year’s regular-season home finale. UW has won seven of the last 10 at home against the Boilers.