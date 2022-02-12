Quick Hits: No.14 Wisconsin Falters Late in 73-65 Loss to Rutgers

No.14 Wisconsin was cold from the perimeter all afternoon and ice cold from everyone down the stretch, allowing Rutgers to register a 73-65 victory at the Kohl Center.

There is no good excuse the Badgers can employ for their performance.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin’s two home losses this season could be attributed to missing personnel, a case the Badgers could make for a high seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament.

The win was historic on multiple fronts for the Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten), which put four players in double figures led by Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers registered three straight wins over ranked teams for the first time in program history, as well as knocked off four ranked Big Ten teams for the first time. It was the program’s first win in Madison and its highest-ranked road win since joining the Big Ten.

As good of a day as it was for the visitors, it was equally bad for the hosts. Wisconsin (19-5, 10-4) had a chance to move into sole possession of first place but wilted offensively in a second half in which it shot 13-for-31 from the field and 2-for-13 from 3-point range.

Tyler Wahl had a career-high 23 points while Steven Crowl added 12, but sophomore Johnny Davis struggled against Rutgers’ physicality with just 11 points.

Rutgers opened Wisconsin’s defense early with hot shooting. The Scarlet Knights hit nine of their first 15 shots and five of their first seven 3-pointers over their first 15 possessions. Building a 25-17 lead, Rutgers scored on 66.7 percent of those 15 possessions and averaged 1.67 points per trip.

A key boost to the Scarlet Knights was Rob Harper Jr. checking back into the game with two fouls at the 11:02 mark. His presence in the lane and two baskets, including a fadeaway to beat the shot clock, put Rutgers on a 12-5 run to lead by a game-high nine points.

UW moved the ball well and shot it well, registering assists on eight of its first 10 baskets and shooting 58.5 percent from the floor but were hurt by the foul line. The Badgers drew 13 fouls in the first half but went 7-for-15 from the line and trailed, 38-35, at halftime.

Rutgers averaged 1.267 points over 30 first-half possessions, shooting 50 percent (13-for-26), 5-for-7 from 3, and 7-for-7 from the line.

UW was shooting 50 percent through the first eight minutes of the second half, but the Badgers were victimized by three steals and the Scarlet Knights attacking the rim. After scoring eight points in the lane in the first half, Rutgers had 10 in the first eight minutes to lead 53-50 and didn’t go more than two possessions without scoring until the 7:37 mark.

The lack of consistent defense ended up helping the Scarlet Knights, which ended the game on a 14-5 run.

What it means: Wisconsin has the easiest remaining schedule compared to Illinois and Purdue but that doesn’t mean much if the Badgers can’t shoot well. The loss drops Wisconsin into second place with Purdue as it awaits Illinois’ result against Northwestern Sunday. Even after its uplifting victory at No.17 Michigan State Tuesday, Wisconsin could drop in Monday’s AP Poll.

Star of the game: Wahl scored 16 points in the first half and did most of his damage around the line. Of his six baskets, four were layups and one was a jumper after driving through traffic into the lane. He also went 3-for-4 from the line and hit just his fourth 3-pointer of the season. He was curtailed in the second half, however, limited to seven points on six shots.

Stat of the game: Rutgers entered the afternoon 11th in the league in free throw percentage, but the Scarlet Knights finished 16-for-18 from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Wisconsin went 9-for-17 from the line, the second consecutive game the Badgers missed eight free throws.

Turning point: Wahl’s hookshot jumper gave the Badgers a 60-59 lead with 4:49 remaining. Wisconsin went empty on its next seven possessions, which includes four turnovers, two missed Davis shots, and one offensive rebound.

Don’t overlook: Caleb McConnell’s defense. The league leader in steals at 2.1 per game, McConnell registered six steals against the Badgers, two coming each against Davis and Wahl.

What’s next: Wisconsin will travel to Indiana to face the Hoosiers on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the schools this season, the Badgers got 23 points from Johnny Davis in a 64-59 victory on December 9. The Badgers overcame a 22-point deficit, matching the largest comeback in program history. The Hoosiers (16-7, 7-6) enter the day in eighth place in the Big Ten.