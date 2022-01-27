Quick Hits: No.11 Wisconsin Shoots Past Nebraska, 73-65

No.11 Wisconsin improved to a perfect 3-0 after a loss, as the Badgers put four players in double figures to outlast last-place Nebraska, 73-65, at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday.

The University of Wisconsin has only experienced defeat three times this season, an impressive achievement for a young team that many didn’t expect much from in 2021-22. Even more notable is the Badgers haven’t let any of those defeats pile up consecutively.

Senior Brad Davison scored 21 points, one of four Badgers to reach double figures. Tyler Wahl (ankle) returned after missing Friday’s loss to Michigan State and had a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with four points.

The Huskers (6-14, 0-9) were playing their first game in 10 days because of a COVID break but looked fresh at the start. Nebraska went a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor to take an 11-10 lead at the first media timeout. The Huskers couldn’t sustain the offense though, missing 17 of their final 23 shots.

UW had five days off and showed rust, going 2-for-12 after making three of its first four shots. Davison helped ignite the offense, tying Bronson Koenig’s school record for made 3-pointers at the 13:07 mark and set a new mark at 271 at the 11:46 mark. Davison finished with five 3-pointers.

The 3-pointers were a critical crutch for Wisconsin over the first 20 minutes. Leading 39-31 at halftime, the Badgers were 4-for-24 on two-point shots and 9-for-14 on three-point attempts, the most perimeter shots UW made in a half this season.

Nebraska started its first possession of the second half with a dunk, but the Huskers missed their next 12 shots. By the time Nebraska scored again, with 11:08 remaining, the Badgers had received points from four different players and built a 16-point lead.

The 3-point shot dissipated in the second half for the Badgers (1-for-8), but Wisconsin kept the lead at three possessions or greater by scoring 22 points in the paint in the second half, as well as 13 points off turnovers, 14 points in transition, and 9-for-11 from the free-throw line.

What it means: Wisconsin had to wait two extra days to play after the game was rescheduled because of the Huskers’ COVID problems, but the Badgers did enough to improve to 8-1 away from the Kohl Center.

Star of the game: He wasn’t the leading scorer, but Chucky Hepburn likely felt a lot of weight on his shoulders. Not only was he playing his first game in his home state, but the freshman point guard was playing three days after losing a close friend, Vincent Burns, to gun violence. He delivered a complete game with 13 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists, and just one turnover in 25 minutes.

Stat of the game: The Badgers entered the night 13th in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage (32.1 percent), but Nebraska ranked 13th in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage defense (35.9 percent). The latter won out, as Wisconsin went 10-for-22 from the perimeter. It’s the third time in the last four games that the Badgers have hit double-digit 3-pointers.

Turning point: The Huskers made things interesting after Bryce McGowens’s layup with 6:23 remaining, an 11-0 run that closed the gap to 57-50. Johnny Davis closed the door with a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession and a transition layup off a Hepburn steal. Davis scored all 13 of his points in the second half and the Huskers never got closer than eight the rest of the game.

Don’t overlook: The play of Ben Carlson, who struggled in Friday’s first half against Michigan State, played better in the second half against the Spartans and played well Thursday. Returning to his usual rotational spot coming off the bench with Tyler Wahl’s return, Carlson finished with six points, five rebounds (four offensive), and no turnovers in 22 minutes

What’s next: Wisconsin will host Minnesota for the first of two meetings this Sunday at the Kohl Center. The Gophers (11-5, 2-5) broke a five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 68-65 win over Rutgers and have been competitive under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. Three Gophers average double figures, led by the 18.0 per game from sophomore Jamison Battle and 16.5 points from senior Payton Willis. Minnesota has lost nine of its last 10 in Madison. Tipoff will be noon on the Big Ten Network.