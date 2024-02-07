Tyler Wahl (12) and Max Klesmit (10) also reached double figures, as the Badgers shot 46.3 percent from the field.

Chucky Hepburn finished with 17 points, his highest scoring total since the season opener, but missed the would-be tying three-pointer with Wisconsin trailing 69-66 with 22 seconds left.

A.J. Storr scored a game-high 20 points for the Badgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten), which dropped into third place in the Big Ten on the heels of their season-worst third straight loss.

The University of Wisconsin went toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the country Sunday and talked afterward about being a team that is close to great. The results Wednesday suggest that the gap is likely a little wider.

The Wolverines (8-15, 3-9) came in having lost five straight and 10 of 11 but were able to control large portions of the game with their maligned defense. The Wolverines entered 187th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and had allowed at least 80 points in four of the last five games but held the Badgers to their second-lowest point total of the Big Ten season.

UW outscored Michigan, 40-20, in the paint but went 5-for-19 from three-point range, including 2-for-11 in the second half.

Trailing much of the game, Wisconsin took a pair of leads in the second half, the largest being 48-44, but Michigan erased it because the Badgers were willing to settle for perimeter shots. After UW built its lead from attacking the paint, the Badgers had two one-and-done possessions off three-point misses and had Steven Crowl whistled for an offensive foul.

Once Wahl broke the skid with a layup, the Badgers made only one field goal in the next five minutes, coming off a layup. After Wahl’s layup, UW made only five field goals in the final 9:48.

Point guard Dug McDaniel scored 11 of his team’s high 16 points in the first half, as the Wolverines shot 53.8 percent in the first half and 45.1 percent overall.

What it means: Once thought to be a threat in March, Wisconsin’s losing streak is exposing problems with the Badgers ability to adjust, as UW had a distinct talent advantage in the low post but still settled for outside shots early in the shot clock.

Star of the game: Hepburn showed a willingness to attack and commanded the offense. He had a plus/minus ratio in the positive (plus-4) and only one turnover in 34 minutes. His 54.5 percent shooting percentage (6-for-11) was his best since January 6.

Stat of the game: Michigan averaged 1.125 points per possession while Wisconsin – once one of the country’s most efficient offenses – averaged 1.015. Both teams had 12 turnovers, but Michigan had more points off the miscues (15-9).

Reason to be Concerned: Crowl’s mid-season slide continues, this time because of foul trouble. Limited to 19 minutes because of fouls, the forward had only three points on four shots with three turnovers. He’s averaging 4.0 points over the last three games.

Don’t overlook: Crowl isn’t the only one in a funk. Wisconsin’s bench – once a strength of this team – delivered six points on 10 shots and six free throw attempts. Michigan’s reserves scored 18 points.

What’s next: The Badgers will spend the night in Michigan before flying to New Jersey Thursday in preparation for their Saturday morning game at Rutgers (11 a.m./BTN). Winners of two straight, both on the road, the Scarlet Knights (12-10, 4-7) are getting 10.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game from senior center Clifford Omoruyi but have received a boost from Jeremiah Williams, who has averaged 12.0 points in the last two games after being ruled eligible.

After losing their first three Big Ten games at Rutgers, the Badgers have won on their last two trips to Jersey Mike’s Arena and lead the conference series, 7-5.