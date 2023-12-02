Wisconsin (6-2) never trailed in the I-94 showdown, overcoming plenty of sloppy moments to knock off the Golden Eagles for a third straight year, the longest run for either team in the series since UW rattled off four straight victories from 1998-2001.

The only Wisconsin native in the Badgers’ starting lineup, the Neenah, Wis., native stole the show during the state’s biggest college basketball game, producing a UW career-high 21 points in a momentum 75-64 victory over No.3 Marquette at the Kohl Center.

Defending Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit and his perimeter presence were not among the many things discussed in the lead-up to the anticipated in-state showdown. The junior made sure he leads the story the rest of the weekend.

MADISON, Wis. – Having two of the more veteran rosters in college basketball, there were a lot of familiar faces, impact players, and intriguing storylines to probe entering one of the more entertaining days on the Wisconsin state basketball calendar.

Klesmit and Steven Crowl will have a chance to equal that mark next year, as both have announced their intentions to use their COVID year and return for a fifth season. That’s bad news for Marquette (6-2), which couldn’t figure out how to contain both at the same time.

Klesmit was the heartbeat of Wisconsin’s offense in the first half. Setting a season-high and a UW career-high in only 18 minutes of the court, Klesmit’s 21 points were an unexpected spark in a half where 23 total fouls called disjointed the rhythm.

Starting the season 7-for-23 from the perimeter, Klesmit went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and 6-for-9 overall. The rest of UW’s rotation made as many shots as the hot-shooting guard, but the Badgers defended and attacked relentlessly, especially in the low post.

The seventh-best offense in the country in adjusted efficiency, Marquette averaged just .971 points per possession with only two second-chance points and 4 of 14 from the perimeter to trail by a season-high 15 points in the first half.

Led by 10 points from guard Kam Jones, Marquette scored nine points on its first four possessions and, taking advantage of four UW turnovers in its first eight possessions, closed the gap to 52-51 on an 18-6 run.

The Golden Eagles could get no closer because of Crowl, who made only one basket in the first half but hit four around the rim to stifle multiple chances for the Golden Eagles to take the lead. Crowl scored nine of his 16 points in the second half.

When A.J. Storr blew through Chase Ross’ arm hold for a ferocious slam that resulted in a three-point play, the UW lead was back to 10, and Marquette was done for with 5:37 remaining.

Storr added 13, while Tyler Wahl had 10 points and seven rebounds.

What it means: After looking discombobulated in two early nonconference losses, Wisconsin showed it can play with any team in the country when it locks in defensively, knocking off a Marquette team that beat No.1 Kansas on a neutral floor and is a strong favorite to win the Big East title.

Star of the game: In a half where rhythm was elusive for both teams, Klesmit delivered a career performance in a victory that will certainly shine bright all the way to Selection Sunday.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin pummeled Marquette on the boards. The Badgers finished +15 on the glass and outscored the Golden Eagles 18-2 in second-chance points.

Reason to be Concerned: Wisconsin continues to have games where it gets blitzed coming out of the locker room. Providence scored the first seven points of the game and had a 12-point lead by the second media timeout. The Badgers trailed by 11 less than seven minutes into the Fort Myers Tip-Off Championship against SMU. Klesmit helped UW build a decisive lead, but the Badgers nearly let it slip

Don’t overlook: In Wisconsin’s four wins over Marquette in the Greg Gard era, UW has shot at least 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. The Badgers finished 42.6 from the field and 25.0 from the perimeter but won because of their work at the free-throw line.

One of the many goals for UW to be a more efficient offense in 2023-24 was getting to the free throw line at least 25 times a game. Averaging 20.3 free throws per game, UW was 17-for-19 from the line in the first half and 7-for-9 in the second.

What’s next: Wisconsin opens its 2023-24 Big Ten season with a road contest at No.24 Michigan State. The Spartans (4-3) have yet to find their rhythm, suffering a shocking overtime home loss to James Madison in the season opener and dropping neutral site games to No.9 Duke and No.3 Arizona. Guard Tyson Walker leads the team averaging 20.5 ppg, the only Spartans player over 11.0 ppg. The Spartans rank sixth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Since dropping eight consecutive games in the series from Feb.2016 to Jan. 2020, the Badgers and Spartans have split the last six meetings, including UW winning the last two games played in East Lansing. UW is 6-2 in Big Ten openers under Gard.