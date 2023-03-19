For a group that could very well return its entire rotation, it's not hard to find reasons why the extra game reps together could be beneficial. Career days from Steven Crowl and Hepburn in the opening rounds provide that much more reason why accepting the invitation will help down the line.

Chucky Hepburn has heard questions all season long regarding his late-game shot selection and at times inconsistent shooting. Matching up against a Liberty backcourt that features a pair of 5-foot-9 guards, Hepburn welcomed the matchup and turned in a career-high 27 points.

MADISON, Wis. – For Wisconsin to move on to the next round of the NIT, it would have to do something it hasn't done in two and a half months: win consecutive games. In what turned into a back and forth slugfest, the Badgers were able to do just that topping Liberty, 75-71 on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Crowl, Hepburn, and Tyler Wahl took turns carrying the scoring load. Crowl was given the ball early and often against a Flames squad with an average height of 6-foot-3, scoring the team's first six points before finishing the first half with 14 points.

An incident in the final minute of the first period where Crowl blatantly shoved a Liberty forward led to a flagrant foul and a technical foul. Liberty elected to send a double team in the second half, and with Crowl picking up a fourth foul, his scoring opportunities were limited after the break.

To pick up the slack, Hepburn tallied a career-high 27 points and did so despite going 0-for-6 from deep in a season where he's shot it at a clip of 40 percent from beyond the arc. Wahl chimed in with 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half.

Guard Darius McGhee, who averages 22.6 points per game, led Liberty with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Flames' second-leading scorer, Kyle Rode added 16 points of his own and nearly hit a three in the final minute to put Liberty ahead by two. Head coach Ritchie McKay and his team were nearly an NCAA Tournament invitee but fell to Kennesaw State, 68-67, in the ASUN conference title game.

The win wasn't the prettiest but it was a welcomed return for a program that hung its hat on being able to win close games last season. Hitting just one three-pointer through 40 minutes, the group did just enough.

What it means: Head coach Greg Gard said after the game that he's never had to ask for effort from the group. That was on display once again in a grinder of a win over Liberty. Winning consecutive games for the first time since a victory over Minnesota on Jan. 3, the Badgers are now part of the final eight teams in the NIT.

Star of the game: Crowl was spectacular in the first half and helped Wisconsin average 1.227 points per possession. In addition to his scoring, he added nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and had just one turnover in 33 minutes.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin finished the game 1-for-15 from the three-point line. Its lone three pointer - a three from Klesmit to put UW up one - was a big one but other than that, the team missed multiple good looks.

Reason to be Concerned: Connor Essegian's rough patch continued against the Flames. His gravity as a shooter adds to the offense and he gets to the basket at times. But from three, he's shot it 3-for-15 over the last three games and was 2-for-11 overall today.

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin was able to do just enough to eke out a close win. Gard's bunch played 10 of their final 11 games of the regular season within five points at the end of regulation and were .500 (5-5) in those games.

What’s next: Wisconsin awaits the winner of a matchup later today at 6:30 P.M. between top seeded Oregon and UCF. If the Ducks take care of business, UW heads to Eugene for the quarterfinal matchup. If the Knights can pull off the upset, there will be one more game played inside the Kohl Center.