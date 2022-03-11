Quick Hits: Cold-Shooting Wisconsin Ousted by Michigan State, 69-63

Unable to generate much fluidity on offense, No.12 Wisconsin faltered down the stretch in the second half to allow seventh-seed Michigan State to scratch out a 69-63 victory in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night.

But after a strikingly poor shooting performance, the Badgers are down to one title run left in 2021-22.

INDIANAPOLIS – After an uncharacteristic performance cost them a chance to win the outright Big Ten championship, seniors, starters, and reserves for the University of Wisconsin spoke in blunt terms of the stringy result but in upbeat tones about turning the page to another title run in the conference tournament. After all, UW has shown an innate ability to rebound after losses and win close games.

Ranking near the bottom of the lead in field goal percentage defense all season, Wisconsin (24-7) finished at 36.7 percent, its worst shooting night Since December 11, and suffered misfires from the perimeter (7-for-24) and the free throw line (12-for-21).

Super senior Brad Davison did his best to keep Wisconsin afloat, scoring a game-high 23 points that included a couple three-pointers to keep his team within arm’s reach late, but the Spartans made eight of their final 10 field goals to advance to the tournament semifinals. The Spartans (21-11) will face the winner of Purdue-Penn State. No.9 Indiana and No.5 Iowa square off in the other semifinal.

After winning 15 consecutive games decided by two possessions or less, the Badgers have now dropped two such games in six days for their first losing streak this season.

Slowed by shooting woes early, Wisconsin took its first lead with 15:58 remaining off a 3-point play by Johnny Davis. The Big Ten Player of the Year finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in his first game back after suffering a mild ankle injury in Sunday’s home loss to Nebraska but went just 3-for-19 from the field.

Marcus Bingham Jr. scored 19 points, including 11 on a decisive 14-4 run in the second half, five baskets that all came in the paint, putting the Spartans up 50-44 with 7:15 remaining.

After holding Michigan State to 33.3 percent, 10 points in the paint, and no offensive rebounds in the first half, the Spartans scored 24 points in the lane and had six second-chance points off five offensive rebounds. As a result of converting the Grade-A scoring chances, Michigan State’s shooting percentage jumped to 58.1 percent in the second half.

For as poor as the shooting was, the Badgers didn’t go away quietly. Trailing by eight with 6:57 to go, UW tied the game at 58 with 1:45 remaining with Chucky Hepburn’s corner 3-pointer. Michigan State’s Tyson Walker – who delivered the game-winning 3-pointer to beat Purdue earlier this month – wouldn’t let the Badgers get over the hump. He hit jumpers on the next two possessions to boost the lead back to four with 58.1 seconds remaining.

Hepburn (11 points) hit another 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 65-63 with 16.2 seconds left but the Badgers would get no closer.

What it means: Wisconsin has lost its first tournament game as conference champions for the third time since the tournament began in 1998 and went winless in the conference tournament for the first time since 2016. While the loss to Michigan State qualifies as a Quad-1 loss, the Badgers failed to further cement their profile and now enter the tournament on a two-game losing streak.

Star of the game: Bingham Jr. took over the game in the second half with his ability to get to the lane, starting with Wisconsin failing to get back after a Davison 3-pointer that allowed Bingham to hit an uncontested dunk. He scored Michigan State’s next nine points, including seven uninterrupted, to put the Spartans up by five. They wouldn’t trail again.

Stat of the game: Foul trouble and trying to mix things offensively caused head coach Greg Gard to play guards Jahcobi Neath and Jordan Davis, forward Ben Carlson, and Chris Vogt all for extended minutes. The group combined for five rebounds but only one point (Vogt), seven fouls, and one turnover. Michigan State’s reserves scored 18 points.

Don’t overlook: Davison’s play in the first half kept Wisconsin within arm’s reach. The super senior was 3-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, as his 10 points led all scorers at the break. Without Davison’s production, Wisconsin shot 4-for-22 from the floor (18.2 percent).

What’s next: One and done in Indianapolis, Wisconsin will find out its NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday evening during the men’s basketball selection show. Fortunately, a likely pod placement in Milwaukee, with games starting March 18, as either a No.2 or (likely) No.3 seed might serve as a necessary pick-me-up.



