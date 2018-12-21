Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-21 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Quadre Nicholson knows "exactly what I have to do to become a Badger"

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Sunday's unofficial visit to the University of Wisconsin was an informative one for 2020 running back Quadre Nicholson.

While on campus, the 6-foot, 185-pound prospect from Evanston High School in Illinois was told what it would take to play tailback for the Badgers.

Czbjea61iunr1bl6rjma
Quadre Nicholson
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}