Wisconsin's message to Ryan Montgomery was clear and well received during his first visit to Madison this weekend.

"They told me that I'm the top guy for them in the '25 class," Montgomery told BadgerBlitz.com. "They are really going to recruit me hard.

"I have a great relationship with Coach (Bobby) Engram and I'm looking forward to really building that deeper with him. He talked about getting to a point with me where we can talk Xs and Os so I can really learn about the offense that they run at Wisconsin and just get more comfortable with the pro-style they have there."