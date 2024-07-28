It didn't take long for Jarin Mock to fall in love with Wisconsin.

The quarterback from just outside of Columbus, Ohio knew he wanted to be a Badger after his first unofficial visit in June.

"I wanted to commit, but my family and I wanted to make sure it was the right decision and go on another unofficial," he told BadgerBlitz.com.

Mock also still had camps with Michigan State and Purdue lined up. He got a taste of the Big Ten this summer, but knew Wisconsin was where he wanted to be.

“It was a good experience, but I don’t think any of them can compare to Wisconsin," he said.