It was well received by Badgers' fans, as it gives Wisconsin football a new sense of excitement going into next season and beyond.

Committing to the Badgers back on Christmas Eve, Mettauer loved the energy and familiarity surrounding the weekend. This energy was actively seen on social media, as a video of Mettauer walking the red carpet surrounded by coaches had gone viral.

Class of 2024 quarterback commit Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, TX) attended the first of Wisconsin's two junior days this past month, a trip that allowed the four-star prospect to reconnect with the new coaching staff and other recruits.

“Definitely with the new staff I really just felt like I knew everybody, just because I’ve grown the relationships for so long,” Mettauer told BadgerBlitz.com. “Even with the previous staff, there were some guys there like Coach (Mickey) Turner, who I like a lot, he’s a great dude.

"It was cool to see some familiar faces there and then that entrance was just awesome. Walking in on the red carpet, Jump Around music was pretty awesome.”

Mettauer was able to connect with Badgers running back Braelon Allen and transfer quarterback Tanner Mordacai during that weekend.

“I got to meet Braelon Allen. It was cool, he just hung out with me a little bit, and I also got to meet Tanner Mordecai,” Mettauer said. “I got to talk to him a little bit, he ate with my mom and I, and Coach (Phil) Longo before we went to the hockey game, which was pretty cool.”

When chatting with the Rivals250 prospect back on Christmas Eve, Mettauer told BadgerBlitz.com that he would be involved in conversations surrounding other recruits, even having a say in what prospects Luke Fickell and staff should bring to Wisconsin. Recently committed tight end prospects Robert Booker and Grant Stec were on Mettauer’s radar, as he pursued both of them heavily to come to Madison with him.

“Definitely awesome having them two join me. Definitely gonna be some great bodies to throw to, they’re two really big tight ends,” Mettauer said. “Before they committed I just started trying to grow that relationship with both of them. I guess it worked out in some type of way, and I’m actually about to play Xbox with them after we get off the phone. I’m gonna try and get a few other guys on tonight that I’m trying to recruit.”

The tight ends are not the only prospects Mettauer had his eyes on, as he has been actively recruiting running backs Jordan Marshall and Darrion Dupree, as well as offensive lineman Donovan Harbour and Ben Roebuck to come to Wisconsin.

“I’m trying to get Jordan Marshall and Darrion Dupree, one of those running backs. And then Donovan Harbour and Ben Roebuck, additions on the o-line. I haven’t really gotten too far on the defensive side yet,” Mettauer said.

Mettauer told BadgerBlitz.com that he will be enrolling early to Wisconsin next year, allowing him to partake in spring practices. He is expected to join a quarterback room that features Nick Evers, Braedyn Locke, Myles Burkett, Marshall Howe and Cole LaCrue.