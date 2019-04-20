Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-20 10:23:10 -0500') }}
football
Edit
QB Chase Wolf: "I have to make the most of my reps right now"
Jon McNamara •
BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
MADISON -
Redshirt freshman quarterback
Chase Wolf
is battling for reps this spring.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}