MADISON, Wis. – Chris Orr admitted he dreamed about participating in the NFL Scouting Combine following his college football career. So, when no invitation came to him following his senior year at the University of Wisconsin, the former inside linebacker admitted to a strong sense of disappointment and frustration.

Over time, that disappointment turned to another big chip on his shoulder.

“Honestly, it just added fuel to my fire,” Orr said after competing at UW’s Pro Day. “It felt great to be out here with my guys. I was comfortable all day, smiling, happy to see everybody. I am happy with today.”

