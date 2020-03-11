News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-11 17:30:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Pro Day Notebook: Chris Orr Delivers After NFL Combine Snub

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@TheBadgerNation
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation

MADISON, Wis. – Chris Orr admitted he dreamed about participating in the NFL Scouting Combine following his college football career. So, when no invitation came to him following his senior year at the University of Wisconsin, the former inside linebacker admitted to a strong sense of disappointment and frustration.

Over time, that disappointment turned to another big chip on his shoulder.

“Honestly, it just added fuel to my fire,” Orr said after competing at UW’s Pro Day. “It felt great to be out here with my guys. I was comfortable all day, smiling, happy to see everybody. I am happy with today.”

Linebacker Chris Orr
Linebacker Chris Orr (Dan Sanger)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}