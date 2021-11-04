Previewing Rutgers with Rivals.com's The Knight Report

Wisconsin continues to control its path to Indianapolis, but its journey takes them to New Jersey this weekend to face a Big Ten East foe. UW (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) will contend with an improving Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) program under the guidance of head coach Greg Schiano on Saturday inside SHI Stadium (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN). Wisconsin leads the all-time series 3-0, and its only win in "The Garden State" came in 2014 with a 37-0 blowout victory. BadgerBlitz.com presents significant stats and key Scarlet Knight standouts to know before Saturday's matchup (11 a.m. CT, ESPN), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with the amazing Chris Nalwasky of Rivals.com's The Knight Report.

2021 STATS

*Record: 4-4 overall, 1-4 Big Ten *Points per game: 23.6 *Opponents points per game: 21.5 *Rushing yards per game: 143.0 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 143.8 *Passing yards per game: 199.3 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 216.1 *Third-down conversions: 35.2% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 29.3% (11th in the FBS) *Total turnovers created: 10 (four interceptions, six fumble recoveries) *Total turnovers given up: 6 (three interceptions, three fumbles) *Sacks: 15 *Sacks allowed: 14

PLAYERS TO WATCH: OFFENSE

*Running back Isaih Pacheco: 116 carries, 420 yards, 3.6 yards per carry, three touchdowns; seven receptions, 27 yards *Quarterback Noah Verdal: 61.8% completion percentage, 1,412 yards, seven touchdowns; three interceptions; 72 carries, 250 yards, one touchdown *Running back Kyle Monangai: 49 carries, 202 yards, 4.1 yards per carry, four touchdowns *Wide receiver Bo Melton: 37 receptions, 412 yards, three touchdowns *Wide receiver Shameen Jones: 27 receptions, 255 yards *Wide receiver Aron Cruickshank: 20 receptions, 244 yards, two touchdowns (missed last two games due to shoulder injury)

PLAYERS TO WATCH: DEFENSE

*Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi: 79 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles *Defensive back Christian Izien: 45 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups *Defensive back Avery Young: 41 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble *Linebacker Tyshon Fogg: 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, on quarterback hurry *Defensive lineman Julius Turner: 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble *Defensive lineman Ifeanyi Maijeh: 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery *Linebacker Mohamed Toure: 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries

1) Rutgers sits at 4-4, 1-4 in the Big Ten heading into the final month of the regular season. How has Greg Schiano rebuilt this program from where it once was, especially with a strong start to 2021?

Culture, culture, culture. Everybody in the Hale Center lives and breathes "Keep Chopping." The guys on the team all bought in, and if they didn't, they aren't there anymore. The staff also preaches competition. Nobody's starting job or spot on the depth chart is safe. Last year was such a weird year as everybody knows, but the team really turned some heads. The key for Rutgers is building depth. It has a solid front line, but quality depth at many spots is lacking. Nonetheless, Schiano and co. have done a great job recruiting.

2) We always ask this -- who's out, who's iffy and who will return to action on Saturday -- and what will be the impact on the cross-divisional clash? Will there be a chance for fans to see former Badger Aron Cruickshank in Piscataway this weekend?

I'll start with Cruickshank. He's missed the last two games (three weeks with the bye in there), since hurting his shoulder against Michigan State. His status is unclear as of now, but my guess is he won't play. I'm sure he would like to face his former team. As for the others, nose tackle Julius Turner has been banged up a lot, but he's a fighter and always comes back in. He's probably hurting, but Schiano said he'll play. Quarterback Noah Vedral is expected to play as well. He took a few good hits against Illinois, and was out for a couple series and then some, but he also will be play. Vedral is a warrior, too. Can't think of anybody else off the top of my head.

3) Hanging on Cruickshank for a second, Wisconsin fans saw his emerging talents mostly on special teams in two years here, along with some special plays on offense. How has he evolved his game in both phases at Rutgers?

I'll tie your impact question into this. The Rutgers passing game has struggled at times this season. The offensive line hasn't done a good job blocking, and Vedral is limited with his arm, so Cruickshank has been able to give him a nice target for quick passes that he can take to the house. He's still a dynamic weapon in the return game (he brought back a punt against Delaware for a touchdown), and he improved a lot on offense. He's credited wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood for that.

4) The offense appears to have had some success running the ball at times this season, and it averages 23.6 points and 342.3 total yards per game. Who has stood out from this group, but also, where have there been areas of improvement needed?

As mentioned, the passing game has been limited, but wide receiver Bo Melton is a stud. He gets open, but Vedral sometimes cannot get the ball to him or he'll underthrow him. Melton has really blossomed the last two seasons. Running back Isaih Pacheco finally found his groove last week. He's a hard runner who has a chance to crack the Top 10 in career rushing yards this week with a decent game. Kyle Monangai has come on as well at the position and the staff likes him. Shameen Jones also sees a lot of targets at wide receiver, and be sure to watch out for Johnny Langnan. He's a tough dude who will play tight end and quarterback, throwing, catching, and running the ball. The offense and the team will go as far as the offensive line will take it, especially in a game against Wisconsin.

5) The defense allows nearly 360 yards and 21.5 points per contest. It also has allowed opponents to move the chains on third down 29.3% of the time, which is 11th best in the nation. Who and what has gone right for the Scarlet Knights in this unit, and what hasn't?

Giving up big plays, especially in the passing game, has been an issue. Some of that is injuries, some of that is just skill. Mohamed Toure off the edge has played well this season, Ifeanyi Maijeh is solid at defensive tackle and as mentioned above, Turner is a difference-maker at nose tackle. He's so quick to get into the backfield and goes so hard every play. Olakunle Fatukasi is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award at linebacker, and the safeties are improving in Christian Izien and Avery Young. The defense has been hot and cold in stopping the run, something it'll have to do this week. Rutgers will have to get back to creating turnovers and tackling well.

6) What are your keys to the game for Rutgers to pull off the home upset, and what's your prediction?

Wisconsin-Rutgers games since 2014 have been lopsided with the big lines for the Badgers just proving to be too much for Rutgers. I think the Scarlet Knights will do better this time around, but I'll take the Badgers here. Rutgers will have to tackle well and get off blocks on defense. On offense, it'll need to generate something on the ground and make a big play or two. Wisconsin 34, Rutgers 10 ____________________________________________