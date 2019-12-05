The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers have a chance for revenge and a conference title as it faces No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game (7 p.m. CT, FOX). Once again, head coach Paul Chryst, his staff and his players all will have their hands full coming up in a couple days against what arguably is the most complete team in college football. Here are significant stats, players to know and key insight from Buckeye Grove's Kevin Noon.

KEY 2019 TEAM STATS

Defensive end Chase Young (Darren Lee Photography)

*Record: 12-0, 9-0 Big Ten *Points per game: 49.9 *Opponents points per game: 11.8 *Rushing yards per game: 280.6 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 91.2 *Passing yards per game: 253.7 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 141.1 *Third-down conversions: 58% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 27% *Total turnovers created: 25 (15 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries) *Total turnovers given up: 13 (one interception, 12 fumbles lost) *Sacks: 49 *Sacks allowed: 26

NAMES TO KNOW: OFFENSE

*Quarterback Justin Fields: 68.2 completion percentage, 2,654 yards, 37 touchdowns, one interception, 192.1 passing efficiency (fourth in the FBS); 479 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per carry, 10 touchdowns *Running back J.K. Dobbins: 1,657 rushing yards, 6.6 yards per carry, 19 touchdowns *Running back Master Teague: 780 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per carry, four touchdowns *Wide receiver K.J. Hill: 44 receptions, 486 yards, eight touchdowns *Wide receiver Chris Olave: 41 receptions, 705 yards, 11 touchdowns *Wide receiver Binjimen Victor: 29 receptions, 480 yards, six touchdowns *Offensive linemen Wyatt Davis and Jonah Jackson: 2019 first-team All-Big Ten selections by media and coaches, respectively.

NAMES TO KNOW: DEFENSE

*Defensive end Chase Young: 38 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles (four sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles vs. Wisconsin on Oct. 26) *Linebacker Malik Harrison: 63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries *Linebacker Baron Browning: 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks *Defensive back Jordan Fuller: 53 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups *Defensive tackle Jashon Cornell: 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks *Defensive tackle Davon Hamilton: 22 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks *Cornerback Jeff Okudah: 26 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, six pass breakups *Cornerback Shaun Wade: 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, eight pass breakups

1. Since Ohio State overran Wisconsin in late October thanks in part to a second half outburst, the Buckeyes have continued their undefeated ways. From your perspective and outside of Chase Young sitting out two games, has anything changed in the way the offense and defense has achieved its wins in November?

In the last two games Ohio State has faced its toughest two foes of the year with Penn State and Michigan, both divisional games in a back-to-back setting. There was not the opportunity to pull the starters in the third or even the fourth quarter, really, in these games. and we saw Ohio State have to go to more of a four-quarter game plan. Because of that, we saw much more J.K. Dobbins out there as he has gone north of 30 carries in each of the last two games and once again against top-10 run defense-type of teams, absolutely blown up. In basketball we talk about playing a shorter bench and in some ways it certainly feels that way when it comes to Ohio State’s offensive plan as some of the known names are really leading the way with Dobbins, Chris Olave, K.J. Hill, Justin Fields all leading the way. Of course, that does not mean a young guy like Garrett Wilson cannot step up, as he did against Michigan and have a big game, but I think we are really seeing Ohio State drill down on the guys that they know can get them there and while the play calling is not exactly predictable, the focal points of the offense are predictable. Plus, in the Penn State game we saw much more of a QB run aspect with Fields, but that was dialed back against Michigan and likely won’t be rolled out until the bowl season. Defensively, Ohio State is just doing what Ohio State does. They have been a little banged up here-and-there (more on that in a minute) but they are not doing anything significantly different outside of maybe running more 4-4 defense just based on trying to either account for what their opponent is doing or because of a missing player or two in certain aspects.

2. Quick injury update. Which Buckeyes could be out, could be in or could be iffy, and how does that impact the game?

Ohio State does not talk about injuries and won’t release a status report until Friday of game week, so this is all based on what we have seen and such. Corner Shaun Wade was out last week against Michigan and was listed as a game-time decision that they decided not to go with. There is reason to believe that he will be good to go this week as it was very close to rolling him out there. Fellow corner Damon Arnette left the game in the second half against Michigan and did not return. The belief is that he could have come back if the situation warranted it, but the Buckeyes settled down on defense and Ohio State was able to keep him out of action for that time. Good reason to expect him okay to go this week. Fields went down to the turf during the game and had to leave for a few minutes as he was in the injury tent. He re-emerged with a bigger and more restrictive knee brace on and threw a touchdown pass on his first play back on the field. You better believe that he will be out there but it will be interesting to take note which brace he is wearing and extrapolate that to what his running impact will be. Outside of that, Ohio State really doesn’t have anyone who is really in jeopardy of being out of the game that would normally be a starter. Of course, we have not had the chance to really get through this week and as of the time that I am answering the question, we don’t know if anyone will get dinged up during practice and force a change of plans.

3. With the game being indoors rather than out in the elements -- how will that help the Buckeyes, but also in your opinion, how could it also help the Badgers?

I think the fast and dry track will help both running games because it is less likely that anyone will lose their footing trying to make a cut or just because the turf monster wants to play a role in the game. I think it helps Ohio State’s passing game more because Ohio State has a more prolific passing game than Wisconsin does. That is not me taking a dig at Ohio State’s opponent, that is just from watching both teams this year and remembering the first meeting and a number of dropped passes by Ohio State that really have to be attributed to the wet weather that we saw on game day. That does not mean that the dry conditions won’t help Wisconsin, too, but I just don’t know if it is going to mean as much in this instance based on what each team tries to do in the passing game. Now, if Ohio State is able to lock in once again on Jonathan Taylor, the Badgers better have some sort of plan to loosen up the box with the throw game, outside of just taking shots to Quintez Cephus all evening, because even if those go 50-50, it won’t be enough to keep pace with the Ohio State offense, especially one that will know what UGA/LSU looked like and what the Buckeyes might need to do to stay at No. 1.

4. What is the feeling around the program with the position that its in heading into the Championship game? Is this the most complete Ohio State team that you've seen?

I have seen some really good Ohio State teams through the years. I enrolled at Ohio State back in 1989 and while the teams there were very average, I saw the great teams of the mid-to-late-90s as well as the page turn into the Jim Tressel-era to the Urban Meyer-era and now the Ryan Day-era. With that being said, this might be the most complete team I have seen, even if it may not have as much star power as a few other teams that I could rattle off if I really sat down and thought about it. That does not mean this team is without stars, trust me … we will look back at this team in five or six years and the star power quotient will go higher when that random fourth round pick in the draft goes on to have an all-pro year in the NFL. People are pretty confident in this team but just like any fan base, there is the fear of a letdown game or just not going out and having its "A Game." I think a lot of that stems from the John Cooper years and having just monster teams that for whatever reason would not get it done. That has not really been as much of a problem as of late, but I circle losses in the last couple of years to teams like Iowa and Purdue and that certainly has fans a little concerned that even a 15-percent loss of focus can lead to a bad result.

5. Heading into the game, are there any new or pre-existing holes (from the previous matchup) on both sides of the ball where Wisconsin could have an opportunity to hurt Ohio State?

Ohio State gave up 191 yards, seven points and only nine first downs to Wisconsin last time around. Taylor rushed for 52 yards, Jack Coan threw for barely over 100 yards and the Badgers had 10 completions. I am not sure if there were really any holes to speak of the first time these two teams played. I think if Wisconsin is really able to content with Chase Young and limit the pass rush, we have the opportunity to see a much better passing day from the Badgers. Obviously Young was a total difference maker in that game with his pass rush and line of four sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and even taking the tickets and selling the concessions during the halftime break. I am not sure if the Badgers are going to be able to find much by way of the run again. Ohio State has given up more than 100 yards rushing, total, in just four games this year. Wisconsin couldn’t do it, Penn State couldn’t do it, Michigan couldn’t do it. I will say that Ohio State has given up more by way of points in these last couple of games but that is to be expected when the level of competition goes up. A good thing for Wisconsin is that Ohio State is only getting the normal prep time of a game week and there won’t be much in the way of time for people to "get right" for any unreported bangs and bruises. But even historically speaking, the Buckeyes have taken away the run game against UW in the Big Ten conference games, allowing just 71 yards in 2014 and then 60 in 2017. I am not sure if they can keep it quite that low this year, but if you set the over/under at 100 yards, I am inclined to take the under once again.

6. What's your game prediction, and why?