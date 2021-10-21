Previewing No. 25 Purdue with Rivals.com's Gold and Black

Wisconsin now heads into the second half of its 2021 season, with an intriguing aerial test awaiting the Badgers (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) in facing a Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) program with pass-happy offense and a strong defense.

Here are significant stats and key Purdue standouts to know before Saturday's matchup inside Ross-Ade Stadium (7 p.m. CT, BTN), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with the amazing Tom Dienhart of GoldandBlack.com.