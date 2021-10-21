Previewing No. 25 Purdue with Rivals.com's Gold and Black
Wisconsin now heads into the second half of its 2021 season, with an intriguing aerial test awaiting the Badgers (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) in facing a Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) program with pass-happy offense and a strong defense.
Here are significant stats and key Purdue standouts to know before Saturday's matchup inside Ross-Ade Stadium (7 p.m. CT, BTN), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with the amazing Tom Dienhart of GoldandBlack.com.
2021 Stats
*Record: 4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten
*Points per game: 23.7
*Opponents points per game: 14.0
*Rushing yards per game: 88.8
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 116.2
*Passing yards per game: 334.2
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 178.5
*Third-down conversions: 45.7%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 35.6%
*Total turnovers created: 6 (six interceptions, zero fumble recovery)
*Total turnovers given up: 8 (six interceptions, two fumbles)
*Sacks: 12
*Sacks allowed: 15
PLAYERS TO WATCH: OFFENSE
*Quarterback Aidan O'Connell: 68.6% completion percentage, 1,118 yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions
*Quarterback Jack Plummer: 69.2% completion percentage, 843 yards, seven touchdowns, zero interceptions
*Running back King Doerue: 269 rushing yards, 4.1 yards per carry, one touchdown
*Wide receiver David Bell: 38 receptions, 679 yards, four touchdowns
*Wide receiver Milton Wright: 22 receptions, 255 yards two touchdowns
*Tight end Payne Durham: 23 receptions, 224 yards, three touchdowns
*Wide receiver Jackson Anthrop: 20 receptions, 178 yards
*Offensive lineman Greg Long: PFF Grade 71.9
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DEFENSE
*Defensive lineman George Karlaftis: 22 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, eight quarterback hurries
*Defensive lineman Branson Deen: 16 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries
*Linebacker Jaylan Alexander: 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, four pass breakups
*Safety Marvin Grant: 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups
*Safety Cam Allen: 28 tackles, three interceptions
*Linebacker/safety Jalen Graham: 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, five pass breakups, one forced fumble
Be sure to watch and listen to BadgerBlitz TV's chat with Dienhart as seen above. Apologies for some echoing audio, as there was an issue solely on BadgerBlitz.com's end. That has been identified and will be fixed for future interviews.
Questions and answers are edited for clarity.
1) What's been standing out, from your point of view, from this team through six games that have gotten them to these four wins in this season for Jeff Brohm's program?
