Previewing Nebraska with Rivals.com's Husker Online
Wisconsin owns a six-game winning streak this season, and it also has beaten Nebraska seven straight times. Can the Badgers continue their victorious ways this weekend in Madison?
UW (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) still controls its path to Indianapolis and a West division crown if it wins out, while Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) has not tasted victory since Oct. 2.
BadgerBlitz.com presents significant stats and key Huskers standouts to know before Saturday's matchup (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with the amazing Sean Callahan of Rivals.com's Husker Online.
2021 STATS
*Record: 3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten
*Points per game: 28.6
*Opponents points per game: 20.9
*Rushing yards per game: 194.4 (on 4.7 yards per carry)
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 132.5 (on 3.7 yards per carry)
*Passing yards per game: 264.8
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 230.6
*Third-down conversions: 40.9%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 38.5%
*Total turnovers created: 12 (10 interceptions, two fumble recoveries)
*Total turnovers given up: 14 (eight interceptions, six fumbles)
*Sacks: 17
*Sacks allowed: 27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: OFFENSE
*Quarterback Adrian Martinez: 61.3% completion percentage, 2,512 yards, 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions; 124 carries, 502 yards (4.0 yards per carry), 12 rushing touchdowns
*Running back Rahmir Johnson: 112 carries, 495 yards (4.4 yards per carry), four rushing touchdowns
*Wide receiver Samori Toure: 33 receptions, 718 yards (21.8 yards per reception -- first in the Big Ten), four touchdowns
*Tight end Austin Allen: 29 receptions, 404 yards, two touchdowns
*Wide receiver Omar Manning: 24 receptions, 331 yards, two touchdowns
*Center Cam Jurgens: 70.6 2021 PFF Grade
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DEFENSE
*Inside linebacker Luke Reimer: 96 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, five pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
*Linebacker Nick Heinrich: 87 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries
*Cornerback Quinton Newsome: 55 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups
*Safety Deontai Williams: 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups, one quarterback hurry
*Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson: 45 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
*Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt: 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, nine pass breakups
*Outside linebacker Caleb Tannor: 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
*Defensive lineman Ben Stille: 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, five quarterback hurries
1) Nebraska comes into Madison 3-7 overall, 1-6 in Big Ten play. As we all know, the record is deceiving based on how tough the Huskers have played ranked opponents this season, and all seven defeats have come by single digits. What have you learned about this team through 10 games?
