Previewing Nebraska with Rivals.com's Husker Online

Wisconsin owns a six-game winning streak this season, and it also has beaten Nebraska seven straight times. Can the Badgers continue their victorious ways this weekend in Madison?

UW (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) still controls its path to Indianapolis and a West division crown if it wins out, while Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) has not tasted victory since Oct. 2.

BadgerBlitz.com presents significant stats and key Huskers standouts to know before Saturday's matchup (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with the amazing Sean Callahan of Rivals.com's Husker Online.