Previewing Minnesota with Rivals.com's The Gopher Report
Wisconsin and Minnesota battle for the 131st time this weekend, and Paul Bunyan's Axe is not the only thing on the line in the Twin Cities.
It is plain and simple for UW (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten), which rides a seven-game winning streak into the regular season finale: Win, and you're in the conference championship game as you punch your ticket to Indianapolis.
Minnesota (7-4, 5-3) will be a test, however, boasting a strong rushing attack and a stout defense. BadgerBlitz.com presents significant stats and key Gophers standouts to know before Saturday's matchup (3 p.m. CT, FOX), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with the amazing Alex Carlson of Rivals.com's The Gopher Report.
2021 STATS
*Record: 7-4 overall, 5-3 Big Ten
*Points per game: 26.4
*Opponents points per game: 18.7
*Rushing yards per game: 204.6 (on 4.4 yards per carry)
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 103.6 (on 3.5 yards per carry)
*Passing yards per game: 163.5
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 185.9
*Third-down conversions: 45.2%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 36.5%
*Total turnovers created: 14 (six interceptions, eight fumble recoveries)
*Total turnovers given up: 10 (seven interceptions, three fumbles)
*Sacks: 20
*Sacks allowed: 17
PLAYERS TO WATCH: OFFENSE
*Running back Ky Thomas: 127 carries, 625 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, four touchdowns
*Running back Mar'Keise Irving: 102 carries, 531 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, four touchdowns
*Quarterback Tanner Morgan: 58.8% completion percentage, 1,736 yards, nine touchdowns, seven interceptions
*Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell: 33 receptions, 453 yards, 13.7 yards per catch, five touchdowns
*Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford: 20 receptions, 234 yards, 11.7 yards per catch, one touchdown
*Wide receiver Dylan Wright: 15 receptions, 280 yards, 18.7 yards per catch, two touchdowns
*Wide receiver Daniel Jackson: 20 receptions, 222 yards, 11.1 yards per catch, one touchdown
*Offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz: 87.3 2021 PFF Grade
*Offensive lineman Blaise Andries: 82.8 2021 PFF Grade
*Offensive lineman Daniel Faalele: 80.2 2021 PFF Grade
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DEFENSE
*Linebacker Jack Gibbens: 76 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
*Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin: 75 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles
*Defensive back Tyler Nubin: 39 tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup
*Defensive back Jordan Howden: 37 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups
*Defensive lineman Boye Mafe: 28 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
*Defensive lineman Thomas Rush: 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks
*Defensive lineman Trill Carter: 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries
*Defensive back Justin Walley: 23 tackles, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble
*Defensive back Coney Durr: 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery
1) Minnesota comes into this game 7-4 overall, 5-3 in the Big Ten. Leading up to this regular season finale, just what is the feeling for this game in Huntington Bank Stadium from the Gophers' program?
