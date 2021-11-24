Previewing Minnesota with Rivals.com's The Gopher Report

Wisconsin and Minnesota battle for the 131st time this weekend, and Paul Bunyan's Axe is not the only thing on the line in the Twin Cities.

It is plain and simple for UW (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten), which rides a seven-game winning streak into the regular season finale: Win, and you're in the conference championship game as you punch your ticket to Indianapolis.

Minnesota (7-4, 5-3) will be a test, however, boasting a strong rushing attack and a stout defense. BadgerBlitz.com presents significant stats and key Gophers standouts to know before Saturday's matchup (3 p.m. CT, FOX), plus in-depth insight from our Q&A with the amazing Alex Carlson of Rivals.com's The Gopher Report.