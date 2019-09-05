The No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers now turn their attention to another non-conference opponent in MAC program Central Michigan after a dominant win over South Florida last week. The Chippewas (1-0) are coming off a 38-21 win over FCS opponent Albany last week to kick start the Jim McElwain era. Now CMU will face a UW team that allowed less than 160 yards while gaining over 430 down in Tampa. Check out some key stats and our Q&A team preview with John Evans from Rivals.com's Chippewa Country.

KEY 2019 TEAM STATS

*Record: 1-0 *Points per game: 38.0 *Opponents points per game: 21.0 *Rushing yards per game: 244.0 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 45.0 *Passing yards per game: 285.0 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 199.0 *Third-down conversions: 46.2% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 23.1% *Total turnovers created: 1 *Total turnovers given up: 3

NAMES TO KNOW: OFFENSE

*Quarterback Quinten Dormady: 27-for-37, 285 yards and three touchdowns (zero interceptions) *Running back Jonathan Ward: 22 rushes, 158 yards, two touchdowns; three receptions, 53 yards *Wide receiver Tyrone Scott: Five receptions, 93 yards, two touchdowns *Wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton: Eight receptions, 40 yards, one touchdown *Tight end Tony Poljan: Three receptions, 27 yards

NAMES TO KNOW: DEFENSE

*Sophomore defensive back Devonni Reed: Five tackles *Senior linebacker Michael Oliver: Three tackles, one forced fumble *Redshirt freshman defensive lineman LaQuan Johnson: Two tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry *Sophomore linebacker Troy Brown: Two tackles, 1.5 for loss

1. Central Michigan defeated FCS program Albany 38-21 to start the Jim McElwain era. Small sample size, but what were the general impressions you saw from the win?

Evans: Two things really stood out from the season opening win for CMU. The offense had a pulse, and a lot of freshmen are going to play this year. After going through the worst offensive season in program history last year, there was only one way to go. But I think it’s clear this team might put up some points this season. I counted over double-digit freshmen playing in Week 1 including multiple true freshmen making their debut, and the best part was they looked like they belonged.

2. Always ask about injuries. Who's out, who's returning, and what impact could that have on Saturday afternoon's game?

Evans: CMU was able to escape without any major injuries. Backup tight end Joel Wilson was seen on crutches after a mid-game injury, and he’s not expected to play. However, CMU will get wide receiver Jacorey Sullivan back this week after serving a suspension that dated back to the season finale in 2018 for an ejection. He should provide some stability to a thin-but-talented WR group.

3. The CMU offense racked up over 500 yards while giving up under 250 last week. Who do you feel could give Wisconsin some potential fits inside Camp Randall Stadium on both sides of the ball?

Evans: The two big playmakers for CMU shined in the opener and they will once again be threats on Saturday. Running back Jonathan Ward had over 200 total yards and wideout Kalil Pimpleton also found the end zone. However, the biggest threat this week may come from 6-foot-7 junior tight end Tony Poljan, who many feel has an NFL career in front of him. On defense, redshirt freshman LaQuan Johnson is strong on the line, and seems to be around the ball all the time. Linebackers Michael Oliver, Troy Brown and Andrew Ward also showed to be strong despite a size disadvantage.

4. Looking at Week 1 of the 2019 season, or even Week 3 for Wisconsin last year with the BYU loss, and Group of 5 or independent teams cannot be taken lately. How could Central Michigan make it a competitive game, but how could the game also slip away from them?

Evans: CMU can make this game competitive by finding that same offensive rhythm from the second quarter of the opener and matching the Badgers on offense. CMU is going to have a tough time stopping Jonathan Taylor and that excellent run game, so the offense will have to keep up. Sometimes when you can keep a game like this close, as we’ve all seen before, anything can happen. But if CMU gets down a couple of scores and Wisconsin is able to tee off on the pass game it might get ugly.

5. What's your prediction for the game?