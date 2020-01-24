Nothing comes easy in the Big Ten Conference this season. The Badgers used a pair of massive runs en route to a 14-point win over Nebraska at home on Tuesday. Despite their record, the Cornhuskers gave UW serious problems on the defensive end and dropped 38 first half points.

No matter where your opponent is in the Big Ten standings, there is no such thing as an easy win.

It's about to get even tougher for the Badgers through their next stretch of conference games. Of the next three contents, the first two are on the road against Purdue and Iowa, respectively, and Wisconsin's homecoming will match it up with current conference leader Michigan State.

For Greg Gard and his team, it has to start at the defensive end of the floor moving forward. Against the Cornhuskers on Tuesday, there were too many drives with little resistance and easy layups. UW needed a record-setting performance from distance as it made a single-game record 18 threes.

Shooting does not always travel, but defense and energy certainly do. Wisconsin is holding opponents to 60.6 points per game on the season, and 60 could be a magic number if the Badgers want to come away with a road win at Mackey Arena. When UW holds opponents to 60 points or less, it is 6-1 this season.

The Boilermakers are no offensive juggernaut, but similar to Wisconsin they have multiple guys who can do damage. Purdue relies heavily on its size, led by the front line of Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms. Williams leads the Boilermakers in scoring at 11.3 points per game while pulling down 7.5 boards per contest. The sophomore's efficiency around the rim has been impressive, as he shoots it at nearly 57 percent for the year.

The 7-foot-3 Haarms is not only a shot-changer when opponents try and drive inside, but also possesses touch from outside the painted area. The native of Amsterdam has averaged a career-high 10 points per game in his junior season, while shooting it at a career-best 38.1 percent from three.

If Wisconsin's defense can hold the Boilermakers to 60 or less, the stats side with UW. Purdue leads the all-time series, 109-71. The last 10 meetings have been split between the two programs.