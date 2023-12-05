Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

Wisconsin is entering its game against Michigan State coming off of their biggest win of the season against previous No. 3 Marquette.

They ended the first half with a 46-33 lead, mostly due to Max Klesmit playing the best 20 minutes of his life. He scored all 21 of his points in the opening period, also shooting 5-8 from long range. This was after entering Saturday with 26 points combined over his last six games.

“Off to a hot start like that? It’s been a while,” Klesmit said after the game. “Maybe even back to high school? It’s fun to be out there with these guys.”

The Badgers also played one of their best defensive halves of the season. Marquette had two separate stretches of over three minutes where they failed to score a single point.

The Golden Eagles shaped up in the second half, but were never able to maintain any sort of control in the game.

They ultimately failed to keep up with Wisconsin’s size. Marquette lost the rebound battle 38-23, along with an 18-2 deficit in second-chance points.

Despite Klesmit’s electric first half, Steven Crowl had perhaps the best all-around performance. His 16 points tied his season high, and also led the Badgers with eight rebounds. Crowl, along with fellow longtime starters Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn, finished with 21 combined rebounds. The 7-footer is now averaging 11.5 points while making a superb 63% of his field goals.

Wisconsin could’ve ultimately carried their first half lead into the second, but their bench truly failed to show up for the first time this season. John Blackwell was the only reserve to score, and only finished with six points. It’s a miracle that they were able to win at all without contributions from their bench, yet it’s not sustainable.