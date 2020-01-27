A difficult road trip continues for the Badgers on Monday evening at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Coming off a blowout loss at Mackey Arena against Purdue, a place that has historically been a house of horrors for Wisconsin, history seems to instead be on its side against Iowa. The Badgers have won four of their last five in Iowa City and look to continue that trend.

The search for consistent offense continues as UW has scored less than 60 points in three of their last four games. The Hawkeyes present an extremely intriguing match-up for Nate Reuvers, as the junior forward will likely be going head-to-head with player of the year candidate Luka Garza. While Garza has the size advantage, Reuvers has the edge in terms of speed and will look to exploit that against the junior center.

UW will also look for production from Kobe King, who is coming off of a scoreless outing at Mackey Arena. The redshirt sophomore needs to be a consistent source of offense if this team wants to pull of road upsets. With Michigan State looming at home, this Iowa game could be a turning point in Wisconsin's season.

The Hawkeyes have had an intriguing year in the Big Ten Conference. Iowa lost its starting point guard, Jordan Bohannon, due to hip issues, but others have stepped up in his absence. Garza has been the centerpiece offensively, averaging an extremely efficient 23.2 points per game to go along with 10 boards. The junior has an all-around offensive skillset where he can step back and hit the three-ball, as well as face-up or play with his back to the basket.

The Hawkeyes have looked for a consistent second option, and have found it in Joe Wieskamp. The sophomore is deadly from three, averaging nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc. His all-around game has improved this year. as Wieskamp can now confidently take it to the rack and finish.

If history can prove to be an indication of how things will go, and Wisconsin can find a stream of consistent offense, the Badgers will have a chance to steal one in Iowa City.