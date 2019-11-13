News More News
basketball

Preview: Wisconsin takes on McNeese State

Asher Low • BadgerBlitz
BadgerBlitz.com Staff Writer

Wisconsin (1-1) vs. McNeese State (1-2)

Game: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Kohl Center

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Watch: BTN (Jeff Levering and Ben Brust)

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas) (1310 AM and 101.5 FM)

Pre-game notes

Nathan Reuvers
Nathan Reuvers (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)

Wisconsin welcomes the McNeese State Cowboys into the Kohl Center on Wednesday night. The Badgers are coming off of their first win of the season when they defeated Eastern Illinois, 65-52, in their home opener. After an outstanding performance on both ends of the floor, Nate Reuvers took home Big Ten Player of the Week honors. The junior forward had 14 points,14 boards and nine blocks against the Panthers this past Friday night.

Wednesday night will be the first time these two teams have met, but Wisconsin does hold a perfect 7-0 record against teams from McNeese State's Southland Conference.

The Cowboys come into the contest at 1-2 on the year, and their only win has come against an opponent not from Division 1.

Wisconsin looks to stay perfect at home as the Badgers get ready for the in-state rivalry game on Sunday afternoon against Marquette.

 Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Pos. Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

G

D'Mitrik Trice (Jr.)

6-0, 184

7.0

3.5

2.0

G

Brad Davison (Jr.)

6-4, 206

12.0

3.5

2.0

G

Kobe King (R-So.)

6-4, 205

12.0

5.0

0.5

F

Aleem Ford (R-Jr.)

6-8, 217

9.0

4.5

1.0

F

Nate Reuvers (Jr.)

6-11, 235

18.0

10.0

0.0
*All heights/weights from official roster
Projected Starting Five (McNeese State)
Pos. McNeese State HT/WT Pts. Reb.

G

Dru Kuxhausen

6-0, 180

17.0

3.0

F

Shamarkus Kennedy

6-8, 220

13.0

10.3

G

A.J. Lawson

6-5, 215

15.7

3.7

G

Trey Johnson

6-2, 175

5.0

3.5

G

Roydell Brown

6-6, 220

7.7

5.3
*Based on last game starting 5 , all heights/weights from official roster
