Wisconsin welcomes the McNeese State Cowboys into the Kohl Center on Wednesday night. The Badgers are coming off of their first win of the season when they defeated Eastern Illinois, 65-52, in their home opener. After an outstanding performance on both ends of the floor, Nate Reuvers took home Big Ten Player of the Week honors. The junior forward had 14 points,14 boards and nine blocks against the Panthers this past Friday night.

Wednesday night will be the first time these two teams have met, but Wisconsin does hold a perfect 7-0 record against teams from McNeese State's Southland Conference.

The Cowboys come into the contest at 1-2 on the year, and their only win has come against an opponent not from Division 1.

Wisconsin looks to stay perfect at home as the Badgers get ready for the in-state rivalry game on Sunday afternoon against Marquette.