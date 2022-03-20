Preview: Wisconsin takes on Iowa State with Sweet 16 birth on the line

In its first round victory, the Cyclones held LSU to 37.0 percent shooting from the field, including 4-of-19 from three. They also forced 19 turnovers and only gave up 19 points in the first half. ISU cashed in by scoring 22 points off those opportunities.

Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger guides a stout group that ranks amongst the NCAA's leaders in key defensive marks, something that was evident in the first round against LSU. Iowa State is 13th in the nation in forcing turnovers at a clip of 16.6 per contest, 22nd at defending the 3-point line - limiting teams to 29.6 percent - and 26th in scoring defense at 63.0 points per game.

UW's primary focus against Colgate was containing the explosive offense of the Raiders. Now the emphasis likely shifts to the other end of the court and maximizing offensive possessions against a stingy Iowa State defense.

After an opening round win over Colgate on Friday, Wisconsin squares off against Iowa State in the Round of 32 on Sunday evening inside Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum. With a win, the Badgers can advance to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in the last eight tournaments.

When assistant coach Dean Oliver put together the scouting report, he likely dug up notes from previous seasons. Two of Iowa State's three leading scorers are transfers from Big Ten rivals - Izaiah Brockington, who played two seasons at Penn State, and Gabe Kalscheur, who spent three years in Minnesota. Brockington averaged 13.7 points in three games against Wisconsin and Kalscheur averaged 10.5 points in contests against UW.

Brockington has been a breakout star his first year in Aimes. He is averaging 17.3 points per game and earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. In the win over LSU, Brockington, who likes to go to his left in order to get to his mid-range pull up, tallied 19 points and three steals.

The meeting at the Fiserv Forum marks a return home for a pair of Cyclones. Otzelberger, originally from Milwaukee, played college basketball at UW-Whitewater and landed his first coaching gig at Burlington Catholic Central High School. On the floor, freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter is a native of Racine who played his high school basketball at St. Catherine's. Hunter nailed seven three pointers on his way to a 23-point performance to lead Iowa State on Friday. The 6-foot guard shot 8-of-13 from the field, including 7-of-11 from three.

Wisconsin star Johnny Davis may have tweaked his ankle in the win over Colgate and, given his usage, may not be fully healthy the rest of the way. When speaking with the media Saturday, Davis said his ankle "is a little sore right now, but we'll see how it feels tomorrow." If he felt any signs of the tweaked ankle, it didn't slow him down during a second half against the Raiders where he shot 5-of-9 from the floor and finished with 25 points.

“Man is he good. There may not be a more dynamic scorer in the country," Otzelberger said about Davis. "A guy that can score it in transition, score it at all three levels, makes big shots, and is always aggressive. What we've seen is he's a heck of a player.

"We're going to have a lot of attention on guarding him. It's going to be multiple guys. We're not going to be able to just put one guy on him and say, 'hey, you do the job mano a mano.' A lot of respect for him.”

Against Colgate, Tyler Wahl - 18 attempts for 15 points - got to his spots and looked for his offense often. Along with the scoring, Wahl continued to make winning plays with nine rebounds and numerous hustle plays. With Davis likely seeing multiple bodies and Iowa State fielding a smaller front court, Wahl could be in line for another big game.

Sunday evening will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two schools with Iowa State leading the series, 5-3. This, however, is the first meeting between the two programs in 41 years. If Wisconsin advances, it will face the winner of No. 2 Auburn and No. 10 Miami on Friday.